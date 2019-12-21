TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Evening
SEARCH
32° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Dec. 22

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best Bet: IMPUNITY (10); Best Value: BIG CYN (5)

FIRST: My My Michelle has trained with a purpose since better-than-it-looks third in debut; forward move predicted. Courageous Girl owns speed and fast figures; very dangerous. Topaz Bride compiled tight work tab for first start since September; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: No Hayne No Gayne is fresh and owns favorable sit-and-pounce style. Matty's Magnum has won three of last four dirt starts; very dangerous. Stand for the Flag gets class relief and owns fast back numbers; must consider.

THIRD: Wishes and Dreams was a useful fourth in debut; better to come. French Cafe is firing bullets for first start; could be the goods. Champagne Lady is another newcomer that's training swiftly; stay tuned to the tote.

FOURTH: Autostrade gets confident price boost in first start since claimed by Linda Rice; call in wide-open dash. Flatexcel has finished second in last two starts; runner-up again? Freudian Sip regressed in last after fast-figured win two back; rebound threat.

FIFTH: Big Cyn is riding a forward line on late-pace and final numbers; additional sixteenth plays to strength. La Negrita bested top selection by more than five lengths when a strong second in last; be no surprise. All About Reyana was compromised by wide trip in last; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: She Takes Charge owns fast figures and makes third start of form cycle; set for best. Wait a Minute backward step in most recent after winning four of last five; very playable. Virada has won four of last five starts; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Reed Kan has been idle since June but shows a history of firing big efforts when fresh and rested. Aristocratic bounced last out after top-figured win in prior; more than good enough on "A" game. The Sicarii owns favorable stalker's style; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Maiden Beauty overcame soft when a clear-cut winner in last; pairs up scores. Newly Minted delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; logical, short-priced player. Private Beach compiled tight work tab for first start since July; very interesting.

NINTH: T Loves a Fight should find already potent late kick amplified with cutback to 6 furlongs price play in contentious Gravesend. Firenze Fire exits fast-figured score in Penn National stake last time; very dangerous. Happy Farm is riding a four race winning streak; right in the thick of this.

TENTH: Impunity notched swift final fraction when a four-length maiden winner last out; takes another. Moonbounce tallied improved pace figure in last; worth long look. Our Stormin Norman was victimized by wide trip when third at this level last out; big-time player. Legion Storm bested "Norman" by more than two lengths when second on Nov. 24; could easily take this.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants Giants-Redskins: Gameday details, injuries and key matchup
Anaheim Ducks center Adam Henrique (14) puts the Sloppy play costs Isles in shootout loss to Ducks
Islanders' Bob Bourne. Gross: Could Bourne, LaFontaine also have numbers retired?
Saquon Barkley #26 of the Giants runs the Saquon respects Peterson but hopes to avoid his one failure
Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Jets runs the Bell, Jets face tough test against RB's former team
New York Mets catcher Wilson Ramos teaches youngsters Mets' Ramos, Yankees' Urshela helping their countries
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search