Best Bet: IMPUNITY (10); Best Value: BIG CYN (5)

FIRST: My My Michelle has trained with a purpose since better-than-it-looks third in debut; forward move predicted. Courageous Girl owns speed and fast figures; very dangerous. Topaz Bride compiled tight work tab for first start since September; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: No Hayne No Gayne is fresh and owns favorable sit-and-pounce style. Matty's Magnum has won three of last four dirt starts; very dangerous. Stand for the Flag gets class relief and owns fast back numbers; must consider.

THIRD: Wishes and Dreams was a useful fourth in debut; better to come. French Cafe is firing bullets for first start; could be the goods. Champagne Lady is another newcomer that's training swiftly; stay tuned to the tote.

FOURTH: Autostrade gets confident price boost in first start since claimed by Linda Rice; call in wide-open dash. Flatexcel has finished second in last two starts; runner-up again? Freudian Sip regressed in last after fast-figured win two back; rebound threat.

FIFTH: Big Cyn is riding a forward line on late-pace and final numbers; additional sixteenth plays to strength. La Negrita bested top selection by more than five lengths when a strong second in last; be no surprise. All About Reyana was compromised by wide trip in last; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: She Takes Charge owns fast figures and makes third start of form cycle; set for best. Wait a Minute backward step in most recent after winning four of last five; very playable. Virada has won four of last five starts; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Reed Kan has been idle since June but shows a history of firing big efforts when fresh and rested. Aristocratic bounced last out after top-figured win in prior; more than good enough on "A" game. The Sicarii owns favorable stalker's style; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Maiden Beauty overcame soft when a clear-cut winner in last; pairs up scores. Newly Minted delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; logical, short-priced player. Private Beach compiled tight work tab for first start since July; very interesting.

NINTH: T Loves a Fight should find already potent late kick amplified with cutback to 6 furlongs price play in contentious Gravesend. Firenze Fire exits fast-figured score in Penn National stake last time; very dangerous. Happy Farm is riding a four race winning streak; right in the thick of this.

TENTH: Impunity notched swift final fraction when a four-length maiden winner last out; takes another. Moonbounce tallied improved pace figure in last; worth long look. Our Stormin Norman was victimized by wide trip when third at this level last out; big-time player. Legion Storm bested "Norman" by more than two lengths when second on Nov. 24; could easily take this.