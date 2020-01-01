TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Jan. 5

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: AWESOME ADVERSARY (5);  Best Value: MINE THE COIN (9)

FIRST: Concrete Jungle drops and adds blinkers after failing to fire on sloppy surface in debut; improvement predicted. Legend of Bam also gets class relief and should be favorably positioned near the front. Honorable Avenue has been idle since clear-cut second at Finger Lakes in November; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Nisha owns speed, fast figures and sharp work slate for first start since May; primed and ready. Miss Mi Mi is 1-for-1 on Big A loam; dangerous. Nowitna River regressed in last after strong score in previous start; rebound threat.

THIRD: Tipazo was second to a runaway winner in last; more to give. Victory Boulevard has finished second in both starts; runner-up again? Grito de Pablito was a tough-trip fourth in last; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Cadeau de Paix exits hard-charging victory in last; pairs up. Prairie Fire was pace and position compromised when a better-than-it-looks fifth in last; very dangerous. Whyisshesolucky should be aided by cutback to sprint; price will be tempting.

FIFTH: Awesome Adversary made last-to-first rally to break maiden in most recent; keeps on giving. Bad Sueno is fresh and owns competitive numbers on best efforts. Later Cat took backward step in the mud last out after determined win in previous start; rebound potential.

SIXTH: Tri Saint Lorenzo compiled swift training tab for first start since May; ready to roll. Ink Splotz was done in by scorching splits in last two starts; speedy and very dangerous. New Frontier owns a second and six thirds from 10 starts; minor award again?

SEVENTH: Vorticity, 1-for-1 in South Ozone Park, is primed for best in third start of form cycle. Haikal, another Big A lover (three wins, a second and a third), packs powerful late kick on best efforts. Small Bear is fresh and owns swift back numbers; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Lookin Dynamic logged bullet-riddled work slate for first start since November; close call based on price. Autonomous owns speed and has delivered strong efforts in both starts; be no surprise. Quality Heat has hit the board in all six starts; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Mine the Coin owns fast late-pace figures and is training with a purpose for first start in seven weeks. Vineyard Sound is fleet-footed and makes first start with maiden claiming tag; very dangerous. Justice of War makes first outing since claimed by Linda Rice; must consider. State of Mine has finished third in last two starts; exotics inclusion.

