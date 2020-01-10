Best Bet: UNBRIDLEDADVENTURE (6); Best Value: GRINGOTTS (4)

FIRST: Make Or Break logged improved late-pace and final figures when fourth in first start since three-month layoff last time; more to come. Rude Awakening gained short-lived lead at the quarter pole when third in debut; very dangerous. Sengekontacket will be aided by cutback to sprint; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Lookbothways notched swift final fraction when a two-length winner in last; pairs up. Wisconsin Night is speedy and makes third start of form cycle; logical, short-priced player. Teletype also makes peak outing of form cycle and gets class releif, as well; must be factored into the mix.

THIRD: Tour de Force gets confident price boost and projects as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Tale of Mist has the benefit of the rail and owns favorable stalker's style; dangerous. Shalako bested a next-out winner when a clear-cut victor in most recent; worth long look.

FOURTH: Gringotts passed four runners from the stretch call to the wire after poor start in last; added quarter-mile plays to strength. Micromillion is training with a purpose for first start since May for Todd Pletcher; be no surprise. Wear My Ring is an uncoupled newcomer from the Pletcher barn that has logged solid work tab; follow the money.

FIFTH: Overtime Olivia regressed in last after ultra-game placing in previous start; rebounds on Sunday. Prairie Fire wheels back in hurry after determined score last week; very playable. Collegeville Girl compiled bullet-riddled work slate for first start n eight weeks; very interesting.

SIXTH: Unbridledadventure visually and numerically impressed when a six-length winner in last; keeps on giving. Elegant Zip owns early zip and is training sharply for first start since August; price will be tempting. She Takes Charge owns two wins, two seconds and a third from five starts; likely underlay.

SEVENTH: Scilly Cay logged string of swift 5-furlong works for first start in 56 days; primed and ready. Convict lived up to heavy tote support when a tenacious winner in debut; dangerous. Dream Bigger consistently fires big efforts but goes to the post at short odds; must take the good with the bad.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Future Book drops and turns back to sprint after earning improved internal numbers in last; set for breakthrough effort. Bronze Lion has drilled four times since tough-trip in debut; don't ignore. False Alarm displayed improved speed in last; developing and dangerous. Wesworld ships in from Turfway Park to debut for Wes Ward; must be factored into the mix.