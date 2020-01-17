TODAY'S PAPER
24° Good Evening
SEARCH
24° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Jan. 19

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best Bet: POLITICAL (8); Best Value: JASMINESQUE (4)

FIRST: Pendolino regressed in last after game placing in previous start; rebounds. Doll owns three seconds and two thirds from six starts; minor award again? Funderella has hit the board (two thirds, two seconds) in last four outings; exotics player.

SECOND: Annoula has worked four times since much-improved sixth in last; more to come. La Negrita was second as the chalk in last two starts; strike three? Kit Kat Katie is fresh and training with a purpose; very interesting.

THIRD: Ma Meatloaf was done in by swift splits last time; softer flow predicted. Camorra was a hard-fought second in last; could easily take this. Cool as You Like needed last and owns fast back numbers; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Jasminesque exits tough-trip fourth on New Year's Eve; call based on price potential. We Are Family is fleet-footed and could prove tough on a soft lead; very playable. Tan and Tight fits the classic Chad Brown profile (tight work tab, fast back figures); right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: California Night is speedy and gets favorable cutback to 7 furlongs; class drop seals the deal. Direct Order is rested, owns two wins at the Big A and hails from Jason Servis stable; dangerous. Hardcore Folklore was a hard-charging second after poor getaway last time; don't overlook.

SIXTH: Figure It Out was claimed by Michelle Nevin after winning by more than seven lengths last time; pairs up. Jennemily was a distant second behind top selection on Dec. 15 but has fired two bullet works in the interim; could easily close the gap. Trial and Error is speedy, working swiftly and hails from Chad Brown barn; likely underlay.

SEVENTH: Lucky Move was compromised by a plodding pace when a sharp second in last; rates close call. Entropia moves to dirt in second U.S. start; improvement predicted. Bellera owns three wins and two seconds from five starts; logical, short-priced threat.

EIGHTH: Political returns from helpful freshener for streaking Mike Miceli stable and tallied fast late-pace figure in debut; throw deep in weak nightcap. Unrelenting Force tallied improved internal numbers when third behind repeat winner in last; very dangerous. Dawn's Early Light is speedy and rested; dangerous. Tapizearance is riding a forward line on the numbers and makes first start since claimed by Brad Cox; must be factored into the mix.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Strawweight fighter Alexa Grasso attends the UFC 246 UFC 246: Gadelha vs. Grasso scrapped, LI's Kelleher moved to main card
Knicks rookie RJ Barrett took a tumble in Knicks' Barrett to miss at least a week
The Rangers' Adam Fox controls the puck during No big LI homecoming for Rangers' Fox at Coliseum
Nets guard Kyrie Irving gestures during the first Kyrie clarifies comments to teammates, Nets brass
Ryan Lindgren and Marc Staal of the Rangers Isles must overcome power-play woes in divisional games
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa comes Maybe the Giants can replicate 49ers' quick turnaround?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search