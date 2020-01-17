Best Bet: POLITICAL (8); Best Value: JASMINESQUE (4)

FIRST: Pendolino regressed in last after game placing in previous start; rebounds. Doll owns three seconds and two thirds from six starts; minor award again? Funderella has hit the board (two thirds, two seconds) in last four outings; exotics player.

SECOND: Annoula has worked four times since much-improved sixth in last; more to come. La Negrita was second as the chalk in last two starts; strike three? Kit Kat Katie is fresh and training with a purpose; very interesting.

THIRD: Ma Meatloaf was done in by swift splits last time; softer flow predicted. Camorra was a hard-fought second in last; could easily take this. Cool as You Like needed last and owns fast back numbers; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Jasminesque exits tough-trip fourth on New Year's Eve; call based on price potential. We Are Family is fleet-footed and could prove tough on a soft lead; very playable. Tan and Tight fits the classic Chad Brown profile (tight work tab, fast back figures); right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: California Night is speedy and gets favorable cutback to 7 furlongs; class drop seals the deal. Direct Order is rested, owns two wins at the Big A and hails from Jason Servis stable; dangerous. Hardcore Folklore was a hard-charging second after poor getaway last time; don't overlook.

SIXTH: Figure It Out was claimed by Michelle Nevin after winning by more than seven lengths last time; pairs up. Jennemily was a distant second behind top selection on Dec. 15 but has fired two bullet works in the interim; could easily close the gap. Trial and Error is speedy, working swiftly and hails from Chad Brown barn; likely underlay.

SEVENTH: Lucky Move was compromised by a plodding pace when a sharp second in last; rates close call. Entropia moves to dirt in second U.S. start; improvement predicted. Bellera owns three wins and two seconds from five starts; logical, short-priced threat.

EIGHTH: Political returns from helpful freshener for streaking Mike Miceli stable and tallied fast late-pace figure in debut; throw deep in weak nightcap. Unrelenting Force tallied improved internal numbers when third behind repeat winner in last; very dangerous. Dawn's Early Light is speedy and rested; dangerous. Tapizearance is riding a forward line on the numbers and makes first start since claimed by Brad Cox; must be factored into the mix.