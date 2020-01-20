TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Jan. 24

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: BIG MOUNTAIN (7); Best Value: BOX OF RAIN (5)

FIRST:  Horoscope gets much-needed class relief after being victimized by swift splits last out; softer flow predicted. Purchasing Power has hit the board in eight of last 10 starts; dangerous. Woodbury needed last and owns favorable stalker's style; must consider.

SECOND: Swiping Dan tallied rapid late-pace figure when second in last; more to come. No Distortion faced stakes fields in last two outings; more than good enough on "A" game. Hawaiian Noises is fresh and hails from Jason Servis stable; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Take it to Scale makes peak start of form cycle after logging improved internal numbers in last; set for breakthrough. Zonic should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 6 furlong; very interesting. Spectre Bond owns swift back numbers; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: I Love Jaxson notched fast final fraction when winning fourth start in last five outings; takes another. Singapore Trader exits fast-figured, front-end score in last; very dangerous. Frank'sgunisloaded makes first start since moving to Danny Gargan barn; must respect.

FIFTH: Box of Rain lost all chance last time when breaking slowly and attempting to overcome 25-length deficit at the quarter pole; added ground and addition of blinkers seal the deal. Pave It was a clear-cut second at 50-1 last time; dangerous but much shorter price on Friday. Justintimeforwine owns speed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SIXTH: Officer Hutchy was second to a repeat last time; more to give. Magnetique broke maiden by more than eight lengths last out; developing and dangerous. All Over the Map compiled tight work tab for first start since November; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Big Mountain set solid splits when a wire-to-wire winner in last; main speed once again. Twisted Tom took backward step in last after determined win in previous start; rebound potential. Blugrascat's Smile is riding a forward line on the numbers and makes third start of form cycle; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Gypsy Janie fired half-mile bullet since dominant victory last time; returns quick dividends in first start since claimed. Forgotten Hero carved fast fractions when a front-end winner last time; very dangerous. My Roxy Girl, another last-race winner, owns faster back figures; very playable. Aunt Babe could be in the catbird seat if pace meltdown ensues; don't ignore.

