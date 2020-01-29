TODAY'S PAPER
33° Good Evening
SEARCH
33° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Feb. 1

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best Bet: MAKE OR BREAK (1); Best Value: ESCAPE (7)

FIRST: Make Or Break is sitting on a breakthrough effort after logging improved pace and final figures in last. Indawin owns speed and could play out as the controlling front-runner. Suoerbloodwolfmoon was a game second in last; be no surprise.

SECOND: Yes for Less never fired in the slop last out after fast-figured placing in previous start; rebounds on dry land. Future Book exits front-end maiden score; speedy and dangerous. Rejected Again also is fleet-footed and broke maiden in last; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Dodged a Bullet compiled steadily improving work slate for first start since May; ready to fire. Tony Small owns stalker's style and could be in garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Justice of War fired 5-furlong bullet for return from seven-month layoff; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Dooley was done in by poor start last out; rates close call based on price in wide-open field. Creative Style makes quick return, gets class relief and owns fast back numbers; very dangerous. Somebody has trained sharply since winning by nearly eight lengths on Dec. 12; worth long look.

FIFTH: Graetz owns experience edge in eight-horse field with five newcomers. Eloquent Speaker compiled swift work slate for debut; follow the money. Chasing Losses makes first start for Brad Cox; could be a runner.

SIXTH: Cape Cod Diva tallied career-best late-pace figure in last; more to come. Collegeville Girl fires big efforts with machine-like consistency; logical contender. Quietude was just nose behind "Girl" when third on Jan. 12; must be considered.

SEVENTH: Escape tallied swift final fraction when a visually-impressive winner in debut; pairs up. Mental Model is speedy and firing bullets for first start since October; big-time player. Danny California, a late-running second in last, should pack amplified kick with cutback to mile; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Max Player notched solid late-pace figures in both starts and has trained with a purpose for contentious Withers Stakes. Monday Morning Qb makes local debut after logging fast figures in all three starts; very dangerous. Vanzzy has worked sharply since wire-to-wire win in Woodbine's Display Stakes last time; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Javelin turns back to shorter sprint and should possess enhanced late wallop; call based on price potential. O Shea Can U See was a clear-cut winner for this price last time; easily could take another. Rally Cap drops and owns fast back numbers; dangerous if not damaged goods. Toohottoevenspeak makes quick return (six days) after improved third in last; don't ignore.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mets pitcher Mike Hampton, rear, and Patrick Mahomes Mahomes recalls shagging fly balls as a boy with Mets
Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz scores on a Cruz, initially a skeptic, jumps on Judge bandwagon
Igor Shesterkin of the Rangers defends the net Rangers' Igor Shesterkin recalled from AHL
Jamal Adams of the New York Jets reacts Jamal Adams says Jets have discussed contract extension
Robby Anderson of the Jets is congratulated after Jets' Robby Anderson keeping his contract options open
Amityville High School grad Mike James, then of Amityville's Mike James on facing Kobe: 'He was special'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search