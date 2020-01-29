Best Bet: MAKE OR BREAK (1); Best Value: ESCAPE (7)

FIRST: Make Or Break is sitting on a breakthrough effort after logging improved pace and final figures in last. Indawin owns speed and could play out as the controlling front-runner. Suoerbloodwolfmoon was a game second in last; be no surprise.

SECOND: Yes for Less never fired in the slop last out after fast-figured placing in previous start; rebounds on dry land. Future Book exits front-end maiden score; speedy and dangerous. Rejected Again also is fleet-footed and broke maiden in last; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Dodged a Bullet compiled steadily improving work slate for first start since May; ready to fire. Tony Small owns stalker's style and could be in garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Justice of War fired 5-furlong bullet for return from seven-month layoff; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Dooley was done in by poor start last out; rates close call based on price in wide-open field. Creative Style makes quick return, gets class relief and owns fast back numbers; very dangerous. Somebody has trained sharply since winning by nearly eight lengths on Dec. 12; worth long look.

FIFTH: Graetz owns experience edge in eight-horse field with five newcomers. Eloquent Speaker compiled swift work slate for debut; follow the money. Chasing Losses makes first start for Brad Cox; could be a runner.

SIXTH: Cape Cod Diva tallied career-best late-pace figure in last; more to come. Collegeville Girl fires big efforts with machine-like consistency; logical contender. Quietude was just nose behind "Girl" when third on Jan. 12; must be considered.

SEVENTH: Escape tallied swift final fraction when a visually-impressive winner in debut; pairs up. Mental Model is speedy and firing bullets for first start since October; big-time player. Danny California, a late-running second in last, should pack amplified kick with cutback to mile; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Max Player notched solid late-pace figures in both starts and has trained with a purpose for contentious Withers Stakes. Monday Morning Qb makes local debut after logging fast figures in all three starts; very dangerous. Vanzzy has worked sharply since wire-to-wire win in Woodbine's Display Stakes last time; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Javelin turns back to shorter sprint and should possess enhanced late wallop; call based on price potential. O Shea Can U See was a clear-cut winner for this price last time; easily could take another. Rally Cap drops and owns fast back numbers; dangerous if not damaged goods. Toohottoevenspeak makes quick return (six days) after improved third in last; don't ignore.