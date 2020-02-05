Best Bet: SICILIA MIKE (7); Best Value: OK HONEY (1)

FIRST: Ok Honey was pace and trip compromised when a game second in last; additional furlong seals the deal. Lookbothways is riding a two-race winning streak; big-time player. Sister Alexa gets price boost after winning by nearly eight lengths last time; razor-sharp and very playable.

SECOND: Tonal Vision notched solid late-pace figure when third in debut; more to give. Common Courtesy was a sharp second in first start; very dangerous. Halo City gets favorable cutback to 7 furlongs after game placing in last; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Majestic Affair withstood pace pressure when determined winner in last; pairs up. O Shea Can U See has won two in a row and defeated top selection by 35 lengths in the slop on Jan. 4; easily couldtake another. Royal Asset is fresh and owns fast numbers on "A" efforts; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Bassman Dave displayed improved speed in last and should be sitting on breakthrough effort. Cause for Applause runs late and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Preternatural is training with a purpose for first start since June; worth long look.

FIFTH: Breithorn was a clear-cut second after poor getaway in last; three works in the interim are the clincher. Continuation was nearly 22 lengths clear of third finisher when a fast-figured second in debut; very dangerous. Informative fired half-mile bullet for first start since December; more than good enough on best.

SIXTH: H Man regressed in last after hard-fought win in previous start; rebounds. Blue Belt has finished second in three of last four starts; runner-up again? Mo Diddley was a determined victor at this level in last; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Sicilia Mike logged swift late-pace figure when a hard-charging winner in last; keeps on giving. Morning Breez is speedy, rested and hails from streaking stable (Bob Klesaris): very interesting. Ready to Escape also is fleet-footed and makes third start of form cycle; must consider.

EIGHTH: Montauk Traffic visually and numerically impressed when breaking maiden last out; more to come. Secret Rules is speedy and riding a two-race winning streak; very playable. Quixotic, another last-race winner, scored under a hand ride; dangerous.

NINTH: Our Troubadour was victimized by wide trip in last; amplified kick predicted with slight cutback in distance. Valid Quest turns back to sprint after grabbing short-lived lead at the quarter pole when going a mile last time; very dangerous. Concrete Jungle drops and sheds the blinkers; wake-up potential at fat ticket. Chiricahua flashed newfound speed in last; don't ignore.