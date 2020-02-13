Best Bet: APPLETINI (4); Best Value: OWNITIFUWANTIT (1)

FIRST: Ownitifuwantit is fresh, training with a purpose and owns fast back numbers. Mutakaamil fits the classic pattern of a Chad Brown runner; likely underlay. Welling was a strong second in last at Laurel; must consider.

SECOND: Miss Mi Mi, a hot commodity at the claim box, consistently delivers sharp efforts. Love and Love has finished second in three of last four; runner-up again? Bossy Bride compiled tight work tab for first start in 52 days; don't ignore.

THIRD: Super Twenty Seven is lightly raced and developing; call based on price. Sengekontacket was third as the chalk last out; short ticket once again. Inveterate logged solid work slate for first start since October; very interesting.

FOURTH: Appletini was a front-running winner in last and projects as the main speed once again. Countable drops and owns favorable stalker's style; dangerous. Evan's Nice Now is rested and looms a front-end threat on "A" efforts; worth long look.

FIFTH: Gongheifatchoy may finally have found a field he can boss; timid call. Implied Volatility exits clear-cut placing in last; be no surprise. Alert the Media ships in for out-of-town barn; wake-up potential.

SIXTH: Aunt Babe lost a head bob for all the money after being dead last at the quarter-pole last out; gets there on Sunday. Forgotten Hero is fleet-footed and can prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Break Curfew also is quick from the gate and makes peak start of form cycle; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Hip Hip Jorge owns sprinter's speed and outworked 92 rivals in half-mile drill last week; wire to wire. I Love Jaxson packs potent kick and has won four of last five; big-time danger. Singapore Trader regressed in last after fast-figured win in previous start; bounce-back threat.

EIGHTH: Bourbon Bay logged fast late-pace figures in all three starts; gets ideal setup. Scilly Cay withstood hot fractions when a front-end winner in last; very dangerous. Bank on Shea owns two wins and a third in a trio of outings for Jason Servis; easily could take this.

NINTH: Dooley gets class relief after notching career-best pace figures in last; set for breakthrough. Zonic also drops and could be the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Hizaam, another class dropper, consistently logs fast numbers; logical, short-priced player. Booby Trap took backward step in last after strong placing in previous start; rebound potential.