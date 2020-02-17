Best Bet: KANSAS KIS (7); Best Value: MAJESTIC AFFAIR (6)

FIRST: Wisecrack fired 5-furlong bullet drill since flashing brief speed in last; forward move predicted. Da Berg was nearly 19 lengths clear of third finisher when a game second in last; dangerous. The Joke's On You owns sprinter's speed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SECOND: Keep Your Distance wheels back in a hurry after front-running score last week; pairs up. Cover Photo, another last-race winner, owns favorable stalker's style; big-time player. Cold Hearted Pearl ships in from Parx with numbers that are a strong fit with the locals at this level; don't ignore.

THIRD: Soul Fight logged three tight works for first start in seven weeks; primed for breakthrough. Dr. Devera's Way adds blinkers after even fourth in first start since two-month absence last out; improvement expected. Mine the Coin overcame soft fractions when a clear-cut winner in last; must consider.

FOURTH: Jasminesque should find already ample late kick intensified with cutback to shorter sprint. Gottahaveaholiday is speedy, rested and training sharply; very dangerous. Quasar dons the blinkers and should move forward in second start since five-month layoff.

FIFTH: Prince of Pharaohs drops after taking backward step in last; bounce-back effort expected. Bellarmine Hall ships in for Jamie Ness after determined, front-end maiden win at Laurel last out; worth long look. Somethingtotellyou switched barns and has trained consistently since fast-figured maiden victory in November; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Majestic Affair gets class relief after regressing in last start; fires "A" effort on Friday. Monteleone takes suspicious price plunge after speed and fade in last; fire sale? Poshsky packs potent kick on best races; price will be tempting.

SEVENTH: Kansas Kis tallied rapid late-pace figure when a sharp maiden winner in last; keeps on giving. Fierce Lady owns speed and fast final figures but failed to get the job done at odds-on in last two starts; vulnerable chalk again? Autonomous, another that has burned a ton of cash in last two outings, returns from freshener for Chad Brown; if underlays appeal to you.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Left Leaning Lucy gets confident price hike after useful fifth in 12-horse field debut; primed for forward move. Central Exit bested a next-out winner when a strong second in last; dangerous. Hayezhee worked three times and adds blinkers in second start for Steve Asmussen; very interesting. Funny Pursuit compiled sneaky-good work tab for first start; stay tuned to the tote. Central Perk debuts for Linda Rice; be no surprise.