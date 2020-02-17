Best Bet: MONEYMEISTER (2); Best Value: TAKEOFF (5)

FIRST: Informed Consent makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice; improvement predicted. Tony Small was compromised by rough start and wide trip when third in last; very dangerous. Sneads logged three seconds and three thirds from last six starts; be no surprise.

SECOND: Moneymeister owns stalker's style and should pack amplified kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Rally Cap is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. We Should Talk takes precipitous price plunge; damaged goods?

THIRD: Pot of Hunny was a non-stressful third in debut; more to give. New York Supreme is fleet-footed and adds blinkers; big-time, front-end threat. Honey Money compiled sharp work slate for debut; could be a runner.

FOURTH: Letmetakethiscall set swift splits when a wire-to-wire winner in last; speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Camorra also was a front-running victor in last; very dangerous. Bertranda delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Takeoff gets much-needed class relief after useful prep after an 11-month layoff last out; forward move expected. Septimius Severus drops and makes first start since gelded; owns fast numbers on "A" efforts. Preternatural was compromised by wide trip last time; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: A Vow of Beauty adds blinkers after being too far back in debut; two sharp works in the interim seal the deal. Unbridled John was an improved third in last; developing and dangerous. Farragut owns speed and could play out as the controlling front-runner; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Big Mountain gets favorable cutback in distance after regressing in last; rebounds on Saturday. Joe's Smokin Gun owns sit-and-pounce style and could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Playwright exits "geared-down" score in last and has logged faster back numbers; big-time player.

EIGHTH: Syndergaard compiled eye-catching work slate for first start since May; ready to deliver. Mr. Buff logged top-figured wins in last two starts; bounces at short ticket on Saturday? I Love Jaxson wheels back in a hurry after winning for fifth time in last six starts; must consider.

NINTH: Desbordes tallied improved pace figures in last and gets added ground for potent first-time route barn. Broadway Angel closes in sprints and could be aided by longer distance. Wicked Kheisha drops to lifetime low; very interesting. Just Stay Home also gets class relief after failing to impact in well-bet debut; don't ignore.