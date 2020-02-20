Best Bet: ARMAMENT (4); Best Value: HARDCORE FOLKLORE (2)

FIRST: Money Ride gets confident price boost after winning by more than eight lengths last time; more to come. Took Charge is training sharply for first start since winning debut in June; dangerous. Polar Bear Pete should be aided by cutback to 6 furlongs; don't ignore.

SECOND: Hardcore Folklore wheels back in a hurry after hard-charging second on Monday; call based on price. Traveling endured demanding journey when second as the favorite in last; regresses at short ticket on Sunday? Danny California took backward step in last after strong placing in previous start; rebound threat.

THIRD: Ok Honey should pack amplified late wallop with turnback from mile to 6 furlongs. Sadie Lady has trained sharply since front-running score in January; big-time player. Puffery logged three seconds and two thirds from last five starts; must be used in exotics.

FOURTH: Armament, 1-for-1 on Big A loam, fired crisp half-mile drill on Monday; takes another. Orpheus tallied fast pace and final figures when a game second in last; be no surprise. I Saw It All makes third start of form cycle; price will be tempting.

FIFTH: False Alarm exits sprints and could play out as the controlling speed with aggressive handling. Now And Again gets favorable cutback to shorter route and fired half-mile bullet last week; very dangerous. Honorable Avenue bounced in last start after clear-cut placing in previous race; worth long look.

SIXTH: Rejected Again succumbed to pace pressure and fast fractions last time; softer flow with heads-up ride from fence. Dan the Man Can is fresh and has hit the board in four of five starts; must be factored into the mix. Ryan's Cat cuts back to sprint after speed and fade in stakes at Turfway Park last; more than good enough on "A" game.

SEVENTH: Nicky Scissors bested a next-out winner by more than 10 lengths when a visually-impressive maiden victor last time; keeps on giving. Ice Princess tallied swift late-pace figure when a dominant winner in last; easily could take another. Myawaya, second to Ice Princess last time, is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

EIGHTH: Catzalionbythetale made forward move on the numbers when third in second start; more to give. Tapizearance has drilled three times since fast-figured third in last; very dangerous. Fridaybeers compiled tight work tab for debut for Todd Pletcher; could be a runner. Lake Rudolph, a newcomer from the Linda Rice barn, must be factored into the mix if money shows.