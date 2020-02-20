TODAY'S PAPER
31° Good Evening
SEARCH
31° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Feb.23

Print

Best Bet: ARMAMENT (4); Best Value: HARDCORE FOLKLORE (2)

FIRST: Money Ride gets confident price boost after winning by more than eight lengths last time; more to come. Took Charge is training sharply for first start since winning debut in June; dangerous. Polar Bear Pete should be aided by cutback to 6 furlongs; don't ignore.

SECOND: Hardcore Folklore wheels back in a hurry after hard-charging second on Monday; call based on price. Traveling endured demanding journey when second as the favorite in last; regresses at short ticket on Sunday? Danny California took backward step in last after strong placing in previous start; rebound threat.

THIRD: Ok Honey should pack amplified late wallop with turnback from mile to 6 furlongs. Sadie Lady has trained sharply since front-running score in January; big-time player. Puffery logged three seconds and two thirds from last five starts; must be used in exotics.

FOURTH: Armament, 1-for-1 on Big A loam, fired crisp half-mile drill on Monday; takes another. Orpheus tallied fast pace and final figures when a game second in last; be no surprise. I Saw It All makes third start of form cycle; price will be tempting.

FIFTH: False Alarm exits sprints and could play out as the controlling speed with aggressive handling. Now And Again gets favorable cutback to shorter route and fired half-mile bullet last week; very dangerous. Honorable Avenue bounced in last start after clear-cut placing in previous race; worth long look.

SIXTH: Rejected Again succumbed to pace pressure and fast fractions last time; softer flow with heads-up ride from fence. Dan the Man Can is fresh and has hit the board in four of five starts; must be factored into the mix. Ryan's Cat cuts back to sprint after speed and fade in stakes at Turfway Park last; more than good enough on "A" game.

SEVENTH: Nicky Scissors bested a next-out winner by more than 10 lengths when a visually-impressive maiden victor last time; keeps on giving. Ice Princess tallied swift late-pace figure when a dominant winner in last; easily could take another. Myawaya, second to Ice Princess last time, is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. 

EIGHTH: Catzalionbythetale made forward move on the numbers when third in second start; more to give. Tapizearance has drilled three times since fast-figured third in last; very dangerous. Fridaybeers compiled tight work tab for debut for Todd Pletcher; could be a runner. Lake Rudolph, a newcomer from the Linda Rice barn, must be factored into the mix if money shows.

New York Sports

Yankees' OF Aaron Judge looking in a fly Yankees get good news on Judge
Nets guard Kyrie Irving looks on against the Kyrie to have shoulder surgery, will miss rest of season
Yankees pitcher Luis Severino after warming up his Severino shut down with right forearm soreness
Yankees manager Aaron Boone talked on Thursday about Aaron Boone on Luis Severino's right forearm soreness
Yankees' pitcher Luis Severino warming up his arm Lennon: Yankees' money can't buy healthiness
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media NFL owners approve terms of proposed CBA
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search