TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Evening
SEARCH
46° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Feb. 29

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best Bet: VINEYARD SOUND (2); Best Value: IRISH VALOR (7)

FIRST: Summer Belief owns speed and could play out as the controlling front-runner with aggressive ride from the fence. All About Reyana drew off to eye-catching maiden score just 15 days ago; very dangerous. La Negrita, another last-race maiden winner, logged four tight works in the interim; must be considered.

SECOND: Vineyard Sound withstood pace pressure when a front-end winner in last; more to come. Cavaradossi tallied fast final fractions when winning last two starts and mate Coach Villa owns swift back numbers; potent pairing. Jerome Avenue is quick from the gate and gets favorable cutback to sprint; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Boom Boom Kaboom fired 5-furlong bullet last week and projects as the dominant speed with heads-up handling. Double Shot gets additional sixteenth after hard-charging placing in last; very dangerous. Pave It regressed in last after clear-cut second in previous start rebound threat.

FOURTH: Ready to Escape looms the swiftest of the swift in speed-laden field. Blacktop Legend is riding a two-race winning streak and could be in the garden spot if top selection gets hooked on the lead. War Tocsin is training sharply for first start since November; very interesting.

FIFTH: Desert Lights notched improved late-pace figure when a determined winner in last; more to give. We Should Talk wheels back in a hurry for new barn after hard-fought score last week; worth long look. H Man drops and packs potent late kick on "A" game; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Scuttlebuzz has trained with a purpose since sharp third in key-race debut; experience is key in field of mostly newcomers. Forest Spirit compiled sneaky-good work tab for first start; follow the money. Mr. Buckley is another firster that's training swiftly; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Irish Valor turns back to shorter route after being pace and trip compromised in last; call based on price potential. Freaky Styley owns a win and three seconds from four starts; likely underlay. Captain Frost is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

EIGHTH: Ekhtibaar is fleet-footed and could capitalize on soft lead at marathon distance; pace makes the race. Adventist comes from the clouds but looms the likely beneficiary if top selection hits the wall. Leitone owns speed and hails from Jason Servis stable; be no surprise.

NINTH: Big Thicket took backward steps in last two starts after fast-figured win on Dec. 28; bounces back on Saturday. San Juan Diego gets much-needed cutback to sprint; very interesting. Wushu Warrior is fresh and owns solid numbers on best efforts. Flash Drive was done in by swift splits at Parx last time; speedy and dangerous.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton at spring training in Lennon: Fragile Stanton appears to be bad investment 
Giancarlo Stanton during Yankees spring training in Tampa Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton out with calf injury
New York Mets infielder J.D. Davis during a Mets get 'positive' news on Davis; Nimmo has heart test
Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard throws during a spring Syndergaard sharp, but Diaz not in spring debuts
Louisville offensive lineman Mekhi Becton speaks during a Big man Becton likes idea of being in Big Town with Giants
Yankees pitcher Luis Severino throws in the bullpen Hal Steinbrenner puts positive spin on Severino's TJ surgery
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search