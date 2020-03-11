TODAY'S PAPER
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, March 14

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: FULFILL (3); Best Value: NISHA (8)

FIRST: Gringotts gets confident price hike after much-improved placing in last; more to give. Love Me Tomorrow is firing bullets for first start in nine weeks; very dangerous. Enough Love drops and makes third start of form cycle; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Justice of War gets two-level price drop after being pace and position compromised in last; rates close call. Our Stormin Norman is riding a forward line on internal and final numbers; very playable. Beach Front exits clear-cut third in last; don't ignore.

THIRD: Fulfill logged four tight works since speed-and-fade tightener in last; first-time gelding seals the deal. Hostile Witness makes quick return (eight days) after wide trip in last; worth long look. Conquistador owns speed, fast figures and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; likely underlay.

FOURTH: Small Bear gets class relief and turns back to favorably shorter distance; call based on price. Shalako has drilled three times since finishing second by a pole in last; very dangerous. Armament regressed in last after fast-figured win in previous start; rebound threat.

FIFTH: Abraxan set solid splits when a front-running winner in key race last out; pairs up. Gentle Annie compiled sharp work slate for first start since April; price will be tempting. Sunshine Gal drops and owns fast back numbers; very interesting.

SIXTH: Combat Ribbon overcame slow start and overland trip when a hard-charging winner in debut; more to come. Skipin On Orchard is fleet-footed and could prove to be a very tough customer on a soft lead; worth long look. Luxury Suite made sustained rally when breaking maiden at Gulfstream last month; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Dirty Bird notched swift final fraction when a fast-closing winner just six days ago; keeps on giving. Awesome Debate was an ultra-game second in last; big-time threat. Overtime Olivia is quick from the gate and rates a puncher's chance at a playable price.

EIGHTH: Nisha, a three-time winner at the Big A, withstood pace pressure when a game, front-end winner at Parx last time;  two recent works seal the deal. Bridlewood Cat is speedy, rested and training with a purpose; be no surprise. Slimey packs potent late wallop on "A" game; worth long look at long price.

NINTH: Dancing Kiki turns back to 6 furlongs and should find already ample kick intensified; set for breakthrough. Leyte set sharp fractions when a solid third in debut; tighter and tougher on Saturday. Honey Money fired swift 5-furlong drill since game placing when favored in debut; easily could take this. Darling Cure logged two swift works since third in initial outing at Laurel; don't overlook.

