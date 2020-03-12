Best Bet: STASH MY MONEY (5); Best Value: CHAYSENBRYN (2)

FIRST: Kid Chocolate logged six tight works for first start in 58 days; breakthrough predicted. Danegeld has finished second in both starts; runner-up again. Cause has trained strongly since second to a runaway winner in last; must be considered.

SECOND: Chaysenbryn tallied rapid late-pace figure when a surging winner in last; more to come. Hot Little Honey is riding a two-race winning streak; very dangerous. Make Or Break regressed in last after dominant win in privous start; bounce-back potential.

THIRD: Valid Quest makes first start since claimed by Steve Asmussen after clear-cut maiden score in last; pairs up. Future Book took backward step in most recent start after front-end maiden win in previous race; rebound threat. Cryptographer, second in same last race as Future Book, should improve in second start since four-month absence; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Letmetakethiscall held tough after chasing sizzling splits when a pole clear for second last time; potential short price is the problem. Timely Tradition is fresh and owns favorable stalker's style; worth long look. Bustin to Please has won three of last four starts; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Stash My Money was pace and position compromised when third in last; intensified kick predicted with cutback to 6 furlongs. Saratoga Pal displayed improved speed in first start since two-month layoff last time; developing and dangerous. Slash Gordon, one of six newcomers in the field, compiled sharp work slate for debut; follow the money.

SIXTH: Tiz Morning is advantageously posted outside and could get the early jump in field that's light on legitimate speed. Our Last Buck owns fast numbers and is training with a purpose for first start in seven weeks. Awesome Adversary runs late and could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

SEVENTH: Freedom Prince was a determined, front-end winner in last and could enjoy softer pace flow in probable dynamics of this matchup. Shadow Rider has drilled four times since making sustained rally to win last; easily could take another. High Amplitude consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures; logical, short-priced player.

EIGHTH: Titan's Will notched swift final fraction when winning second straight last out; gets three-peat at juicy ticket. Dream Bigger is fleet-footed and training swiftly; big-time, front-running threat. Scilly Cay should be aided by turnback to 7 furlongs; must consider.

NINTH: Farragut was an even fourth when favored in last; cutback to sprint and beefier price are the clinchers. Ernie Banker was less than two lengths behind a next-out winner when a fast-figured third in debut; very dangerous. Midnight Whiskey compiled bullet-riddled work tab for debut for Steve Asmussen; could be the goods. Gandy Dancing, a newcomer from Chad Brown barn, has been training with a purpose in South Florida; stay tuned to the tote.