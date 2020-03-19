Best Bet: CONSILIUM (4); Best Value: SHOOTIN THE BREEZE (7)

FIRST: Chouchou de Boo exits sprints and projects as the main speed. More Good Times could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Florado, another that would be aided by fast fractions, has the benefit of rail on tight-turned course.

SECOND: Time to Two Step holds an edge on final figures; prohibitive price is the problem. I'm a Rockstar is improving with each start; very interesting. Signing Bonus regressed in last after sharp third in previous start; rebound threat.

THIRD: Island Tap fired two, 5-furlong bullets since last start; primed for breakthrough. What's to Blame packs potent wallop on best efforts. Vita Dolce gets confident price hike after clear-cut second in last; worth long look.

FOURTH: Consilium gets class relief after speed and fade in last; forward move predicted. Purecrazidude closes and could be aided by additional ground. Blip was third behind a much-the-best winner last time; must consider.

FIFTH: Valdocco was a tough-trip second in last and owns faster back numbers. Starship Apollo fires strong efforts with machine-like consistency; logical, short-priced threat. Kyle is speedy and adds blinkers; front-running player.

SIXTH: Viper compiled tight work tab for first start since November; ready to roll. Freedom Force fired half-mile bullet since second in well-bet debut; very dangerous. Quick Step Ed needed last and owns swift back numbers; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Shootin the Breeze owns fast late-pace figures and is working strongly for first start since October; call based on price. Bourbon in May has finished second in last two starts; runner-up again. Flawless Bourbon is from a dam that has thrown two turf winners; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Storm Advisory gets class relief, adds blinkers and owns speed; wire to wire. Front Loaded looms the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall. Fortune Cookie is another that could be in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious.

NINTH: Silver Tunes dueled through scorching splits when an ultra-game second in last; more to give. Take Charge Eh is fresh, firing bullets and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Compensate exits determined win in last; must be factored into the mix.

TENTH: Tale of Success took backward step in last after front-running score in previous start; bounces back on Saturday. We Miss Susie notched two wins and two thirds from last four starts; big-time player. Wanderlust logged three tight works since clear-cut win in debut at Tampa Bay Downs; don't ignore.

ELEVENTH: Ikeisgreat moves to grass after eight-length score in last; transfers razor-sharp condition. Rockcrest is fleet-footed and fresh; worth long look at long price. Another Miracle is rested and owns advantageous stalker's style; could easily take this.

TWELFTH: Toupha gets class relief and returns to preferred footing; sitting on breakthrough. Cash Call Kitten needed last and owns five wins from seven starts on Gulfstream sod; big-time threat. Bondurant was a strong second in last; logical contender. Tizzarunner drops to lifetime low; dangerous if not damaged goods.