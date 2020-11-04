Best Bet: TITAN'S WILL (1); Best Value: FIONNBHARR (10)

FIRST: Titan's Will returns to favorite footing after being speed sharpened in last at Belmont; improvement expected. Blood Moon was a fast-figured, front-running winner in last; very dangerous. Unrelenting Force bested a next-out winner when second in last; must consider.

SECOND: Vinita is training with a purpose for switch to sod. Dream Chasing owns speed and could prove tough on an unchallenged lead. Ghostghostghost was a sharp second in last; dangerous.

THIRD: Royal Flag was pace and position compromised when a game second in last; rates close call. Nonna Madeline bested top selection by a nose when a tenacious winner in last; could easily take another. Graceful Princess could prove to be a front-end threat on "A" game.

FOURTH: Exult is training sharply for first start since July; primed and ready. Bay Street Money owns fast late-pace figures; very playable. Clemenza has worked swiftly since clear-cut second in last.

FIFTH: Tripp Road regressed in last after fast-figured third in last; rebounds. Princess in Charge has been sidelined since January but owns swift numbers on best efforts. Chaysenbryn could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

SIXTH: Photofinish Jeanne fired half-mile bullet since speed and fade in debut; set for best. Summer Brew was a game second in last; be no surprise. Teetotaler debuts for Chad Brown; obviously could take this.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SEVENTH: Empire Express makes first start since gelded and first start with maiden-claiming tag; set for breakthrough. Mr. Fidget should pack amplified kick with cutback to sprint. Fusilli took backward step in last after sharp second in previous start; rebound potential.

EIGHTH: Magisterium was a tough-trip third in stateside debut; more to give. Magical Soul is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Honey Pants and Herald Angel both exit front-running maiden scores in last start; each needs to be considered.

NINTH: Dublinornothin ships in from Finger Lakes after winning four of last five; ready for prime time. Cheatham Hill is riding a forward line on the numbers and makes peak start of form cycle; worth long look. Sharp Starr was overmatched last time after fast-figured third two starts back; very interesting.

TENTH: Fionnbharr should pack intensified late wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs. Robin Sparkles is speedy and riding a two-race winning streak; big-time player. Fetching runs late and would be aided by hot splits; very interesting. Abuse of Power fits the classic Chad Brown profile (fresh, fast figures, training with a purpose); must consider.