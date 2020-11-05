Best Bet: JEN'S BATTLE (7); Best Value: ORPHEUS (8)

FIRST: Hipsky made menacing middle move at the quarter pole and flattened late in debut; duly tightened. Excellorator failed as the favorite in last two starts; strike three? Maclyrical debuts for potent first-out stable; stay tuned to the tote.

SECOND: Baseline Drive tallied fast late-pace figure when a game second in last; more to give. Harlem Heights lost a head bob for top honors last out; obvious threat. Cherokee Song makes quick return after sharp second just two weeks ago; must consider.

THIRD: Fangirl projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive handling. Dare to Try could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; logical, short-priced player. Queendom regressed in last after game placing in previous start; rebound potential.

FOURTH: Greatest Honor was compromised by wide trip in last; added ground plays to strength. Pletcher entry: Overtook was a useful fourth in debut and mate Known Agenda was a sharp second in first start; potent pairing. Ascending Moon has trained with a purpose for first start in seven weeks; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Cold Hearted Pearl is fleet-footed and owns fast final figures; paltry price is the problem. Stay Fond won by nearly five lengths when racing at this level last time; big-time danger. Movie Score took backward step in last after winning two in a row; worth long look.

SIXTH: The Golden Door consistently logs the field's fastest late-pace figures; rates close call. Tackle should improve with return to grass; very playable. Bernardino has top-notch front-end rider at the helm; intriguing.

SEVENTH: Jen's Battle, 1-for-1 on Big A sod, could receive ideal setup in bulky field. Summer At the Spa packs potent kick and would be aided by pace meltdown. Canarsie Angel, another that won lone grass start in South Ozone Park, is quick from gate and could prove very tough on a soft lead

EIGHTH: Orpheus gets longer trip after hard-charging third in last; right in his wheelhouse. Pipes drops and returns to dirt; improvement predicted. Mills was an even fourth versus a pricier group last time; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Isolate has yet to taste defeat in two starts and outworked 51 rivals in 5-furlong bullet at Gulfstream on Oct. 24; keeps on giving. Nova Rags overcame rough start when a determined winner in debut; very dangerous. Pickin' Time was a game winner of Monmouth stake last out; right in the thick of this.

TENTH: The Promised Road lost all chance when pinched to rear of field first out; addition of blinkers is added bonus. Stella Mars was a front-end third in debut; dangerous. U Should B Dancing was a determined second in lone turf start; demands scrutiny. Gun Hill Girl (firing bullets) and Little Dutch Girl (potent first-out barn) are newcomers that must be factored into the mix.