Best Bet: CREW DRAGON (3); Best Value: ON THE COUCH (4)

FIRST: Danzigwiththestars was a much-improved second in last; needs scratches to get in. Sonic Speed has speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Martinez could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Flintshire's Rock should move forward with race under belt.

SECOND: Mine the Coin drops and makes third start of form cycle. Cause of Action should pack enhanced kick with slight cutback in distance. Scoreswhenhewants has been on the bench since March but owns fast numbers on best efforts; mixed message.

THIRD: Crew Dragon has trained sharply since earning deceptively fast late-pace figure in debut; forward move predicted. Jimmy P was an even sixth versus stakes field at Monmouth last time; dangerous back with maidens. Original could improve with switch to sod; price will be tempting.

FOURTH: On the Couch already showed ample late wallop, which should be intensified with turnback to 6 furlongs. Wild William is speedy and riding a two-race winning streak; big-time contender. Three Outlaws was a sharp second in lone outing on Big A grass; worth long look.

FIFTH: Momza logged rapid final fraction when a hard-charging second in debut; more to come. Kid Cash encountered pace pressure when a game third in first start; dangerous. Dynamic One, bought for $725k as a yearling, is training swiftly; could be the goods.

SIXTH: Family Biz demolished $32k claimers by six lengths in last start; rates call if race is moved to wet dirt. Bray was compromised by slow splits when a fast-closing second in last; big-time player. Starting Over gets class relief after wide trip in stakes field last out; very interesting. Great Camanoe is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SEVENTH: Blue Gator has yet to taste defeat in two starts; gets natural hat trick. Eagle Orb should benefit from cutback to 6 furlongs; very playable. Lookin for Trouble could prove to be big-time trouble for this field if able to shake loose; must consider.

EIGHTH: Bredenbury compiled eye-catching work slate for first start in two months; ready to roll. Stone Tornado has failed as the favorite in all three starts; burns more cash? Madeleine Must was second to a repeat winner in last; don't ignore.

NINTH: Ninety One Assault is fresh, working consistently and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat in wide-open field. Therapist fires big efforts with machine-like regularity; be no surprise. Hembree is training swiftly and owns fast figures on "A" efforts; right in the thick of this.

TENTH: The Caretaker takes suspicious price plunge but consistently logs field's fastest final numbers; proceed with caution at short odds. Eye Luv Lulu owns positional speed and swift figures on best efforts; dangerous. San Juan Diego was a clear-cut second in last at Finger Lakes; don't ignore. Bronx Bomber is fleet-footed and owns fast back numbers; must be factored into the mix.