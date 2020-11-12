TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Evening
SEARCH
48° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Nov. 15

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best Bet: POWER UP PAYNTER (8); Best Value: RUNABOUT (5)

FIRST: War Stroll owns a closer style that could play well in field that's jammed with speed. New York's Finest is speedy, rested and training with a purpose; very dangerous. Duncastle also is fleet-footed and could prove very tough if able to shake clear.

SECOND: Chasing Cara gets favorable cutback in distance and is the one they all could be chasing if aggressively ridden from the rail. Vacay visually and numerically impressed when winning debut; big-time threat. Party At Page's regressed in last start after two wins and a second; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Life On Top was compromised by soft splits when an even fifth in last; improvement predicted. Made My Day compiled tight work tab since determined maiden score on Oct. 1; worth long look. Stanhope is speedy and 1-for-1 on Big A sod; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Hit the Woah was a tough-trip second in debut; rates close call. Lutescoot N Boogie exits front-end placing in most recent; be no surprise. Sugar Surge surged late to lose a head bob at the wire in first start at Laurel; must consider.

FIFTH: Runabout notched swift late-pace figure when a clear-cut winner in last at Monmouth; handles the price hike. Flowers for Lisa is quick from gate and owns fast figures; dangerous. Control Group, a last-race victor, delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; hard to toss.

SIXTH: Never Content tallied deceptively fast final fraction when a useful eighth in debut; more to give. Brynbella displayed newfound early speed in last; developing and dangerous. Linear Thinking debuts for Chad Brown; tote should tell the tale.

SEVENTH: Vitesse, 1-for-1 at the Big A, exits non-stressful fourth in last; forward move expected. My Amanjena makes peak start of form cycle after making middle move and flattening last time; worth long look at long price. Mongolian Hero is rested and owns fast back numbers; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Power Up Paynter notched career-best final fraction in last and fired 5-furlong bullet in the interim; ready for breakthrough. More Graytful is riding a forward line on internal and final numbers; must respect. Mr. Pete jumps in price after eye-catching score at Finger Lakes last out; very interesting.

NINTH: Crystalle was pace and position compromised last time; rider upgrade seals the deal. Speaktomeofsummer was a tough-trip second in last; must consider. Duopoly failed to fire best shot last out when unable to secure unchallenged lead; dangerous with more aggressive pilot at helm.

TENTH: Dee Bo adds blinkers after notching improved pace figure in last; wire to wire. Devious Mo drops, returns to dirt and cuts back to sprint; a lot to like. Doublepour makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; price will be tempting. Daggerboard is working sharply for move to main track for Brad Cox; wake-up potential.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

DJ LeMahieu of the Yankees takes batting practice Lennon: Yankees can't afford to lose LeMahieu
DJ LeMahieu of the Yankees celebrates his first Yankees' LeMahieu finishes third in AL MVP voting
Logan Ryan of the Giants reacts after making Safety second: Logan Ryan's new position a big hit
Golden Tate during Giants training camp on Thursday, Golden Tate injures his knee at Giants practice
Mike Francesa is shown is his home in Francesa at peace in retirement, except for big events
In this Jan. 21, 2020, file photo, Iowa How NBA Draft prospects are preparing for big step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search