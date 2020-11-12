Best Bet: POWER UP PAYNTER (8); Best Value: RUNABOUT (5)

FIRST: War Stroll owns a closer style that could play well in field that's jammed with speed. New York's Finest is speedy, rested and training with a purpose; very dangerous. Duncastle also is fleet-footed and could prove very tough if able to shake clear.

SECOND: Chasing Cara gets favorable cutback in distance and is the one they all could be chasing if aggressively ridden from the rail. Vacay visually and numerically impressed when winning debut; big-time threat. Party At Page's regressed in last start after two wins and a second; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Life On Top was compromised by soft splits when an even fifth in last; improvement predicted. Made My Day compiled tight work tab since determined maiden score on Oct. 1; worth long look. Stanhope is speedy and 1-for-1 on Big A sod; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Hit the Woah was a tough-trip second in debut; rates close call. Lutescoot N Boogie exits front-end placing in most recent; be no surprise. Sugar Surge surged late to lose a head bob at the wire in first start at Laurel; must consider.

FIFTH: Runabout notched swift late-pace figure when a clear-cut winner in last at Monmouth; handles the price hike. Flowers for Lisa is quick from gate and owns fast figures; dangerous. Control Group, a last-race victor, delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; hard to toss.

SIXTH: Never Content tallied deceptively fast final fraction when a useful eighth in debut; more to give. Brynbella displayed newfound early speed in last; developing and dangerous. Linear Thinking debuts for Chad Brown; tote should tell the tale.

SEVENTH: Vitesse, 1-for-1 at the Big A, exits non-stressful fourth in last; forward move expected. My Amanjena makes peak start of form cycle after making middle move and flattening last time; worth long look at long price. Mongolian Hero is rested and owns fast back numbers; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Power Up Paynter notched career-best final fraction in last and fired 5-furlong bullet in the interim; ready for breakthrough. More Graytful is riding a forward line on internal and final numbers; must respect. Mr. Pete jumps in price after eye-catching score at Finger Lakes last out; very interesting.

NINTH: Crystalle was pace and position compromised last time; rider upgrade seals the deal. Speaktomeofsummer was a tough-trip second in last; must consider. Duopoly failed to fire best shot last out when unable to secure unchallenged lead; dangerous with more aggressive pilot at helm.

TENTH: Dee Bo adds blinkers after notching improved pace figure in last; wire to wire. Devious Mo drops, returns to dirt and cuts back to sprint; a lot to like. Doublepour makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; price will be tempting. Daggerboard is working sharply for move to main track for Brad Cox; wake-up potential.