TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Evening
SEARCH
28° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Nov. 21

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best Bet: EMPIRE EXPRESS (10); Best Value: BEE CATCHER (7)

FIRST: Munnings Muse projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive handling. Snicket owns four seconds and a third from six starts; another minor award? Calidad should be aided by cutback to sprint; price will be tempting.

SECOND: Danzigwiththestars is riding a forward line on the numbers and added ground should play to strength. Vodka Lemonade has drilled twice since front-running second in debut; dangerous. Hangout hails from the streaking Dave Donk barn; don't ignore.

THIRD: Vicar's Legend tallied swift late-pace figure when a hard-charging second last out; more to come. Super Garner is speedy and rested; serious, front-end threat. Summer Bourbon owns five wins at the Big A; more than good enough on "A" effort.

FOURTH: Mr. Alec gets class relief and could secure unchallenged lead. Blameless also is fleet-footed and gets confident price boost after winning last; worth long look. Value Engineering owns two wins, two seconds and three thirds from seven starts; logical, short-priced contender.

FIFTH: Mister Bobby is fresh and training with a purpose; call based on price in wide-open dash. Bernin' Thru God was a touch short in the lane when making first start since July last time; duly tightened and dangerous. Road to Meath, a sharp second in last, could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

SIXTH: Freedomofthepress has worked strongly since clear-cut placing in debut; classic Chad Brown profile. Fool Yourself was pace and position compromised when a better-than-it-looks fifth in first start; consider. White Frost owns sprinter's speed and a turf pedigree; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Bee Catcher packs potent late wallop on best efforts; tight, recent work tab seals the deal. Hard Count switches to top-notch, front-end rider and could get early jump in bulky field; very playable. Traffic Pattern has finished third in last two starts; gets show dough again?

EIGHTH: Jemography consistently logs field's fastest final fractions; gets ideal setup in probable pace dynamics. Wow Brown tallied swift internal and final numbers when a clear-cut winner in last at Finger Lakes; very dangerous. Riken is quick from gate and can prove very tough on a soft lead; must respect.

NINTH: Red Knight overcame plodding pace when a surging winner in marathon Grade 3 stakes at Keeneland last time; pairs up. Postulation carved the fractions when a sharp second behind top pick last out; dangerous. Tintoretto makes first start since switching to Tom Albertrani stable; improvement expected.

TENTH: Empire Express exits dirt sprint and could be perfectly positioned to pounce in large field; notched swift late-pace figure in lone turf try. Michael's Bad Boy was a willing second as the favorite last time; likely underlay once again. Bielefeld has the benefit of the rail on tight-turned course; dangerous. Daithi is from a dam that has thrown a grass winner; worth long look at long price.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

Dayton's Obi Toppin dunks against Duquesne on Feb. Knicks take Dayton's Toppin No. 8 in NBA Draft
Will Hernandez had played 2,523 consecutive snaps until Giants' Hernandez didn't enjoy his time in quarantine
The Rockets' James Harden has a laugh during Nets' No. 19 pick may wind up as asset in Harden deal
Giants head coach Joe Judge reacts during the Glauber: Judge again takes no-nonsense approach in latest move
DJ LeMahieu of the Yankees reacts at second Rieber: With Cano out, wouldn't LeMahieu be perfect fit for Mets?
Lakers guard Danny Green shoots as Warriors guard LI's Green headed to 76ers as Thunder trade for Horford
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search