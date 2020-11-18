Best Bet: EMPIRE EXPRESS (10); Best Value: BEE CATCHER (7)

FIRST: Munnings Muse projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive handling. Snicket owns four seconds and a third from six starts; another minor award? Calidad should be aided by cutback to sprint; price will be tempting.

SECOND: Danzigwiththestars is riding a forward line on the numbers and added ground should play to strength. Vodka Lemonade has drilled twice since front-running second in debut; dangerous. Hangout hails from the streaking Dave Donk barn; don't ignore.

THIRD: Vicar's Legend tallied swift late-pace figure when a hard-charging second last out; more to come. Super Garner is speedy and rested; serious, front-end threat. Summer Bourbon owns five wins at the Big A; more than good enough on "A" effort.

FOURTH: Mr. Alec gets class relief and could secure unchallenged lead. Blameless also is fleet-footed and gets confident price boost after winning last; worth long look. Value Engineering owns two wins, two seconds and three thirds from seven starts; logical, short-priced contender.

FIFTH: Mister Bobby is fresh and training with a purpose; call based on price in wide-open dash. Bernin' Thru God was a touch short in the lane when making first start since July last time; duly tightened and dangerous. Road to Meath, a sharp second in last, could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

SIXTH: Freedomofthepress has worked strongly since clear-cut placing in debut; classic Chad Brown profile. Fool Yourself was pace and position compromised when a better-than-it-looks fifth in first start; consider. White Frost owns sprinter's speed and a turf pedigree; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Bee Catcher packs potent late wallop on best efforts; tight, recent work tab seals the deal. Hard Count switches to top-notch, front-end rider and could get early jump in bulky field; very playable. Traffic Pattern has finished third in last two starts; gets show dough again?

EIGHTH: Jemography consistently logs field's fastest final fractions; gets ideal setup in probable pace dynamics. Wow Brown tallied swift internal and final numbers when a clear-cut winner in last at Finger Lakes; very dangerous. Riken is quick from gate and can prove very tough on a soft lead; must respect.

NINTH: Red Knight overcame plodding pace when a surging winner in marathon Grade 3 stakes at Keeneland last time; pairs up. Postulation carved the fractions when a sharp second behind top pick last out; dangerous. Tintoretto makes first start since switching to Tom Albertrani stable; improvement expected.

TENTH: Empire Express exits dirt sprint and could be perfectly positioned to pounce in large field; notched swift late-pace figure in lone turf try. Michael's Bad Boy was a willing second as the favorite last time; likely underlay once again. Bielefeld has the benefit of the rail on tight-turned course; dangerous. Daithi is from a dam that has thrown a grass winner; worth long look at long price.