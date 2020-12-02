TODAY'S PAPER
Best Bet: MIND CONTROL (10); Best Value: KNOWN AGENDA (4)

FIRST: Weyburn fired two sharp works since fast-figured second in last; gets job done. Officiating has trained with a purpose for first start since 50-day freshener; dangerous. King of Dreams concluded work tab with 5-furlong bullet; could be the goods.

SECOND: Lune Lake ships in from Finger Lakes after winning eight of last 10 starts; more to come. Rude Awakening, 3-for-5 on Big A loam, was a determined victor in last; worth long look. Flat Awesome Jenny drops and owns fast back numbers; more than good enough on "A" effort.

THIRD: Moonshine Makr was a tough-trip second in 14-horse field last out; rates call in another big group. Posse Can Disco made big-time forward move when a game second in last; very playable. Imperio D could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; must consider.

FOURTH: Known Agenda tallied swift late-pace figure when breaking maiden at 9-furlong distance last time; handles class boost. Ten for Ten owns speed and swift numbers; be no surprise. Pickin' Time is riding a two-race winning streak and outworked 149 rivals in half-mile drill last week; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Siesta Kew projects as the speed of the speed with top-notch front-end rider (Kendrick Carmouche) aboard. La Urbana has drilled four times since game placing in last; very dangerous. Chilly Choos adds blinkers since last start; improvement expected.

SIXTH: Nonna Madeline regressed in last after top-figured win in previous start; rebounds. Sharp Star crushed NY-bred stakes field by 15 lengths last out; razor-sharp and very playable. Portal Creek has won three of last four at Parx; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Fetching owns versatile running style in bulky field; crisp half-mile drill on Nov. 25 seals the deal. Madam Maclean flashed improved speed in last; very interesting. La Croix Valmer was a determined maiden winner on Woodbine's Polytrack last out; worth long look if able to escape AE list.

EIGHTH: Blitchton Lady was a clear-cut second behind a 15-length winner after setting swift splits last out; softer flow predicted. Amos tallied tenacious victroy in most recent; big-time player. Timeless Journey makes first dirt start for streaking Christophe Clement; don't overlook.

NINTH: Dollar Mountain tallied rapid final fraction when dominant maiden winner in last; keeps on giving. Malathaat has yet to taste defeat in two starts; likely underlay. Caramocha was a wire-to-wire winner when 99-1 in debut; pulls off another shocker?

TENTH: Mind Control, prepped in last at Keeneland, owns four wins and a second from five starts at Big A; welcome home. Mr. Buff is fleetfooted and can prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Majestic Dunhill wheels back in a hurry after subpar effort in Fall Highweight Handicap last week; price will be tempting. Firenze Fire is likely to attract an inordinate amount of cash based on late-running third in BC Sprint; proper value is the name of the game.

