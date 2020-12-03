Best Bet: GRAY DESTINY (6); Best Value: CELESTIAL DREAM (9)

FIRST: Blu Grotto drops and adds blinkers after speed and fade in debut; improvement predicted. Sono Grato displays a profile that's similar to top selection; worth long look. Magnificent Chrome could be aided by added ground; price will be tempting.

SECOND: Foley Square regressed in last after fast-figured score in previous start; rebounds. Pendolino packs potent late punch; very interesting. I Dare U is fresh and logged only win in debut; fires big off the bench?

THIRD: Deep Sea was a hard-charging winner at this level in last; pairs up. Hardcore Folklore also was victorious for this claiming price in most recent; very playable. Playwright was compromised by wide trip in last; must be considered.

FOURTH: Halo City compiled tight work tab for first start in more than two months; breakthrough predicted. Seaside Resort has finished second in both starts; runner-up again? Dance for the Gold is another that appears to prefer minor awards (three seconds from four starts); demand fair price.

FIFTH: Opt was a non-stressful fifth in last and is likely to be overlooked in the betting with move to dirt; it's all about the odds. Klickitat also moves to main track after taking backward step in last; bounce-back potential. Yankee Division owns fast numbers but looms a likely underlay; mixed message.

SIXTH: Gray Destiny notched solid late-pace figure when a dominant winner in debut; more to come. Jill's a Hot Mess is still a maiden but could capitalize on soft lead at beefy odds; very interesting. Laobanonaprayer has fired two bullet drills since clear-cut win in NY-bred stakes last time; could easily take another.

SEVENTH: Honor Way has trained sharply since decisive score in overnight stakes last time; keeps on giving. Honey I'm Good owns speed and fast figures but has been sidelined since June; must take the good with the bad. Saguaro Row, another that's returning from long layoff, loves the Big A and packs powerful kick on "A" game; let price be your guide.

EIGHTH: Dreamer's Disease holds an edge on pace and final numbers; paltry price is the problem. Uno was a clear-cut winner in debut; ample room for continued development. New York One has won two of last three at Mountaineer Park; nice fit with these.

NINTH: Celestial Dream exits sprint and could get the early jump in weak nightcap that's light on front-runners. Karley O owns route speed, drops and makes third start of form cycle; dangerous. Kitten's Romance could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Hot Button hails from the Brad Cox barn; must be factored into the mix.