Best Bet: UNBRIDLED HONOR (4); Best Value: HAWAIIAN NOISES (7)

FIRST: Cemetery V I P needed last, moves to dirt and drops; call in weak opener. Empress Luciana was compromised by wide trips in last few starts; dangerous. Crick makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; more than good enough on best.

SECOND: Dubai Bobby fired 3-furlong bullet since four-length win in last; more to come. Mister Bobby was a sharp second in last; very playable. Beaver Creek makes first start since moving to Linda Rice barn; don't overlook.

THIRD: Mrs. Orb makes third start of form cycle after game placing in last; rates close call. Kilkea moves to main track after five-length score on turf last time; could easily transfer razor-sharp current condition. Lucky Move bested top pick by nearly two lengths when a winner on Oct. 26; must be considered.

FOURTH: Unbridled Honor tallied rapid final fraction when a useful fifth in debut; forward move predicted. Risk Taking adds blinkers and returns to dirt for Chad Brown; be no surprise. Constitutional Law has trained sharply since third in debut; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Dashi makes first local start after winning two in a row on Polytrack at Woodbine; handles Big A loam. She's a Black Belt was a front-end winner versus non-winners of 2 lifetime claimers last out; speedy and dangerous. Flashpackinbarbie needed last and owns fast back numbers; fired half-mile bullet since last start.

SIXTH: Dragoness was a much-improved fourth in last and will offer juicy odds; it's all about the price. Cartwheel owns swift back figures and drops; very interesting. Jcs Shooting Star delivers potent late kick on "A" efforts; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Hawaiian Noises gets confident price hike after game win in last; pairs up at generous odds. Runabout wheels back in 10 days and drops after subpar effort in last; rebound potential. High Command could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Daphne Moon is fresh, training with a purpose and likely to fall through the cracks in the wagering. Jennemily didn't fire best shot last time but has drilled twice in the interim and owns two wins and a second from four starts at the Big A; bounce-back threat. Foxtail has won four of last five starts; logical, short-priced contender.

NINTH: Cruising Strong has worked three times since non-threatening fifth in last; improvement expected. La Negrita was a late-running second in same last race as top selection; obvious threat. Nicky Scissors owns speed and is working consistently for first start in 10 weeks; right in the thick of this. Touch of Nirvana logged only win on Big A loam; juicy-priced exotics inclusion.