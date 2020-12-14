Best Bet: STORMI CAT LADY (1); Best Value: ME N' SAP (8)

FIRST: Stormi Cat Lady is riding a forward line on the numbers; breakthrough predicted. Chasing Cara is speedy and drops back in with maidens; dangerous. Exfiltration has ample room for development; must consider.

SECOND: Prospect Mountain was a fast-figured fifth in last; price should be generous. Fire Sword, a front-end winner in debut, looms the speed of the speed. Civil War could be in the garden if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: Bonus Baby owns a late kick that should play well at 7 furlongs. Tiny Magoo is fresh and should be advantageously positioned near the front; worth long look. Funny Bones Flag is training with a purpose for first start since June; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Latin Love Bug gets class relief after being compromised by wide trip in last. Magnetron was a hard-charging second in last; big-time player. Blood Moon owns speed and fast back figures; very interesting.

FIFTH: Limonite is riding a three-race winning streak; close call in contentious high-priced claimer. Roaming Union needed last and is more than good enough on "A" efforts. Someday Jones won last and owns faster back numbers; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Desert Lights is rested, training consistently and loves Big A loam. Dial One is fleet-footed and could play out as the quickest of the quick. Tale of Mist could impact at fat numbers if pace meltdown comes to pass.

SEVENTH: Luna's in Charge ships in from Kentucky and could be ideally placed in the stalker's seat. Jemography delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; worth long look. Leap to Glory has drilled three times since speed and fade in last; don't dismiss.

EIGHTH: Me 'n Sap projects as the quickest of the quick with heads-up handling in weak nightcap. Not Phar Now regressed in last after fast-figured placing in previous start; eye-catching workout on Dec. 11 adds to appeal. Rift Valley fired 5-furlong bullet for potent second-out stable; very playable. Black Irish has finished second in last two starts; must be factored into the mix.