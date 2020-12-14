Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Dec. 18
Best Bet: MAIDEN BEAUTY (8); Best Value: EQUANT (6)
FIRST: Risky Woods fired crisp 5-furlong drill since compromised by wide trip in last; forward move predicted. Doctor K adds blinkers and looms the main speed on the rail; very dangerous. Sinashack was a clear-cut second by a runaway winner in last; right in the thick of this.
SECOND: Big Al's Gal is fleet-footed and returns to dirt; secures stalker's perch with heads-up handling. Secret Zar runs late and could in the garden if pace meltdown ensues. Girardi makes third start of form cycle; must consider.
THIRD: Gypsy Janie is a five-time winner on Big A loam; working with a purpose for first start since July. Gone Glimmering has won three of last four; could easily take another. Sadie Lady is quick from gate and has top-notch front-end rider aloft; dangerous.
FOURTH: Lovely Lady Lexi makes local debut after winning six of last eight; nice fit with these. Cindervella, another out-of-towner, consistently delivers strong efforts. Beyond Discreet is fresh and owns fast back numbers.
FIFTH: Real Dan was a useful third in first start since two-month absence last time; more to give. Playwright got the better of top selection by nearly three lengths when a hard-fought second on Dec. 6; regresses on Friday? Mills held more than four lengths to the good on Playwright on Nov. 8 and has worked twice in the interim; worth long look.
SIXTH: Equant makes first dirt start after noticeably picking up the tempo in half-mile drill last week; career best predicted. Beautiful Karen owns two seconds and a third from four starts; logical, short-priced threat. Munnings Muse is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.
SEVENTH: Charge Ahead makes third start since two-month layoff; forward move expected. Cohiba Ghost could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; dangerous. Ink Splotz is fleet-footed and drops; must consider.
EIGHTH: Maiden Beauty makes first start for new barn after much-the-best score on Oct. 20; rested and ready to roll. South of the Shore owns fast numbers but has been on the bench for 485 days; mixed message. Am Impazible, another that returns from long layoff (308 days), owns three wins from four starts; let price be your guide.
NINTH: Skippinandajumpin owns speed and pulls weight from the field with five-pound apprentice in the saddle; call in weak nightcap. Full Moon Fever wheels back in a hurry after failing to impact in debut last week; improvement expected. Ruse makes first main-track start after game placing on turf last time; likely underlay. Brew Pub was second to a tons-the-best winner in last start; must be factored into the mix.