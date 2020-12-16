Best Bet: MISS JIMMY (4); Best Value: SEVEN LILLIES (10)

FIRST: Back Channel owns three seconds from four starts; finally gets it done on Saturday? Risk Model is fresh and hails from Chad Brown barn; be no surprise. Rapido Gatta owns competitive numbers on best efforts.

SECOND: Vallarand outworked 44 rivals in half-mile drill on Tuesday; primed and ready. Blame It On Mary is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Get the Candy was an even third when favored in debut on turf; surface switch shouldn't pose a problem.

THIRD: Halama has trained sharply since front-running score seven weeks ago; more to come. Invaluable delivers strong efforts with machine-like regularity; could easily take this. Miss Charisma raced too close to fast fractions at Laurel last out; worth long look. Dashi makes local debut after winning two in a row at Woodbine; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Miss Jimmy fired eye-catching half-mile bullet since solid second in last; added sixteenth plays to strength. New Girl in Town also is firing bullets and could be positioned in the stalker's perch; dangerous. Cathy Naz hails from the streaking H James Bond barn; two-time winner at the Big A.

FIFTH: Momza took backward step in last after game placing in debut; rebounds. Bird Ruler is fleet-footed and should be aided by cutback to sprint. By George debuts for potent first-out stable (Christophe Clement); follow the money.

SIXTH: Chateau projects as the swiftest of the swift in speed-laden field. Montauk Traffic could be in the catbird seat if pace meltdown ensues; very dangerous. Happy Farm owns speed and fast figures but has been on the bench since March; mixed message.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SEVENTH: Square Shooter has worked sharply since second to repeat winner in last; his turn on Saturday. The Queens Jules returns to dirt and owns tractable sit-and-pounce style; price will be tempting. Vineyard Sound went to the sidelines for 51 days after winning three straight this past fall; damaged goods?

EIGHTH: Banker's Daughter gets class relief and cuts back to distance of lone score; call based on price potential. Snicket was a determined maiden winner in last; worth long look. Lune Lake, a nine-time winner, flies from the gate and has top-notch "speed" rider at the helm; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Forewarned packs potent late wallop and exits non-stressful fifth in last; forward move predicted. Danny California makes third start of form cycle and owns fast numbers on "A" efforts; very interesting. Mirinaque ships in from Kentucky for Wes Ward; very dangerous but likely underlay.

TENTH: Seven Lillies tallied fast late-pace figure when a wide third in last; rates close call based on price potential in wide-open nightcap. Almendro is quick from the gate and could prove a very tough customer on an unchallenged lead. The Caretaker failed to fire best shot when favored last time; more than good enough on best. Dark Money is speedy and drops; must be factored into the mix.