Best Bet: CAUSE OF ACTION (10); Best Value: QUASAR (3)

FIRST: Chasing Cara returns to maiden ranks and projects as the main speed with aggressive ride from the rail. Home for Christmas looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Teetotaler adds blinkers in second start for Chad Brown; improvement expected.

SECOND: Rossa Veloce could play out as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Irish Constitution is fresh and owns fast numbers on "A" efforts. Frost Me should pack enhanced kick with cutback from routes; very interesting.

THIRD: Quasar logged only win on Big A loam; call based on price potential. Madera makes first start since claimed by Karl Broberg; one of the current "super" trainers. Violent Point could capitalize on unchallenged lead with top "speed" rider aloft.

FOURTH: Nepotism has trained with a purpose since logging fast late-pace figure in debut. Repo Rocks, also working sharply, is riding a forward line on the numbers; big-time player. Bird Ruler was a much-improved second in last; developing and dangerous.

FIFTH: Jackie Milton moves to streaking stable after breaking maiden in last at Woodbine; more to give. Love Me Tomorrow exits front-end maiden score at the Big A last time; very playable. Princess Pao, another last-race maiden victor, drew off by 10 lengths at Laurel in most recent; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: My Delicious fired crisp 5-fulrong breeze since improved fourth in last; more to come. Lutescoot N Boogie regressed in last after fast-figured placing in previous start; bounce-back threat. R Working Girl is training swiftly for debut for Wes Ward; could be the goods.

SEVENTH: Limonite makes local debut after winning three in a row; ready for prime time. Roaming Union needed last and handles 9-furlong trip; worth long look. Someday Jones was a determined winner in last and owns fast back numbers; easily could take another.

EIGHTH: Rift Valley has trained strongly since useful fourth in debut; hails from potent second-out stable. American Piper flashed out-of-the-blue speed in last; very interesting. Black Irish owns two seconds and a third from last three starts; must use in gimmicks. Me 'n Sap makes first start since gelded; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Luna's in Charge tallied improved final fraction in most recent after notching swift internal numbers in previous race; ready for breakthrough. Jemography owns eight seconds from 21 starts; runner-up again? Leap to Glory has positional speed and could secure the stalker's perch; must consider.

TENTH: Cause of Action should pack amplified wallop with cutback to slightly shorter sprint. Economic Policy makes third start of form cycle and owns fast late-pace figure on best efforts; price will be tempting. Ryan's Cat is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Thorny Tune makes first start for new barn; don't ignore.