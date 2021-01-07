Best Bet: VITESSE (9); Best Value: RETICENT (6)

FIRST: Bustinmygroove gets Lasix for first time after outworking 40 rivals in half-mile drill last month; set for best. Sayoh gets blinkers/Lasix makeover and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; very interesting. Iova debuts for potent first-out stable; follow the money.

SECOND: Diddley projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Releasethethunder looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Abbaa, a last-race winner at Woodbine, makes first start since moving to white-hot barn.

THIRD: Funny Guy owns fast late-pace figures and is firing bullets for first start in seven weeks; primed and ready. Runningwscissors is riding a two-race winning streak; very dangerous. My Boy Tate wheels back quickly (seven days) and drops into NY-bred company; must consider.

FOURTH: Shesadirtydancer is speedy, drops and gets Lasix; wire to wire. Sassy Melissa also gets class relief and gets the meds; worth long look. Empires First Lady could be in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious.

FIFTH: Wailin Josie should pack amplified wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs. Lune Luke is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. New York Rock Star makes peak start of form cycle; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Reticent tallied deceptively fast late-pace figure when a tough-trip fourth in debut; tight work tab seals the deal. Majic Mojo owns speed, adds blinkers and is training swiftly; big-time player. This Ill Defend was a clear-cut second in last; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Beaver Creek logged fast final fraction when a hard-charging third in last; more to come. Cavaradossi won by nearly seven lengths last time and owns faster back numbers; dangerous. Siena Magic is fleet-footed and owns swift numbers; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Miss Jimmy consistently logs the field's fastest late-pace figures and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Ruvies in Time was a fast-figured winner in last; very dangerous. Forgotten Hero is quick from the gate and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

NINTH: Vitesse is training with a purpose for first start in eight weeks; ready to roll. Big Gray's Day regressed in last after winning two in a row; worth long look. Truebelieve gets class relief and makes peak start of form cycle; must consider. Magnetron is rested and owns competitive numbers on "A" efforts.