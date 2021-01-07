TODAY'S PAPER
31° Good Evening
SEARCH
31° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Jan. 9

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best Bet: VITESSE (9); Best Value: RETICENT (6)

FIRST: Bustinmygroove gets Lasix for first time after outworking 40 rivals in half-mile drill last month; set for best. Sayoh gets blinkers/Lasix makeover and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; very interesting. Iova debuts for potent first-out stable; follow the money.

SECOND: Diddley projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Releasethethunder looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Abbaa, a last-race winner at Woodbine, makes first start since moving to white-hot barn.

THIRD: Funny Guy owns fast late-pace figures and is firing bullets for first start in seven weeks; primed and ready. Runningwscissors is riding a two-race winning streak; very dangerous. My Boy Tate wheels back quickly (seven days) and drops into NY-bred company; must consider.

FOURTH: Shesadirtydancer is speedy, drops and gets Lasix; wire to wire. Sassy Melissa also gets class relief and gets the meds; worth long look. Empires First Lady could be in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious.

FIFTH: Wailin Josie should pack amplified wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs. Lune Luke is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. New York Rock Star makes peak start of form cycle; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Reticent tallied deceptively fast late-pace figure when a tough-trip fourth in debut; tight work tab seals the deal. Majic Mojo owns speed, adds blinkers and is training swiftly; big-time player. This Ill Defend was a clear-cut second in last; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Beaver Creek logged fast final fraction when a hard-charging third in last; more to come. Cavaradossi won by nearly seven lengths last time and owns faster back numbers; dangerous. Siena Magic is fleet-footed and owns swift numbers; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Miss Jimmy consistently logs the field's fastest late-pace figures and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Ruvies in Time was a fast-figured winner in last; very dangerous. Forgotten Hero is quick from the gate and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

NINTH: Vitesse is training with a purpose for first start in eight weeks; ready to roll. Big Gray's Day regressed in last after winning two in a row; worth long look. Truebelieve gets class relief and makes peak start of form cycle; must consider. Magnetron is rested and owns competitive numbers on "A" efforts.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

Hofstra's Kevin Schutte finishes off a dunk against Hofstra collapses, loses to Northeastern in OT
Austin Rivers of the Knicks reacts after hitting Barker: Rivers' swagger is just what the Knicks need
Marvin Lewis attends a news conference after an Jets interview Lewis; former CB Glenn, Saleh in the mix
Francisco Lindor of the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Mets acquire Lindor, Carrasco in blockbuster deal
New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett at Giants ponder moving forward without OC Jason Garrett
Francisco Lindor ofCleveland in the dugout prior to Lennon: Cohen promised he'd raise the bar, and Lindor is proof
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search