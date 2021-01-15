TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Jan. 17

By Steve Matthews
Best Bet: I'M FINE (5); Best Value: DOUBLE SHOT (7)

FIRST: Repo Rocks gets favorable cutback in distance after making middle move and flattening last time. Too Boss was a clear-cut second behind a much-the-best winner in debut; dangerous. Khafre concluded work tab with pair of bullet drills; could be the goods.

SECOND: Behind the Couch owns speed, adds blinkers and makes third start of form cycle; breakthrough predicted. Mia Bea Star could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Quasar is another that would be aided by fast fractions; price will be tempting.

THIRD: Bourbonic tallied fast late-pace figure when breaking maiden in last; pairs up. Prospect Mountain logged swift numbers in last two starts; big-time player. Ghost Stalker needed last; competitive on "A" effort.

FOURTH: Choose Happiness has worked three times since much-improved placing in last; more to come. Lottie's Mizzion is fresh and drops to lifetime low; dangerous. Mebs Web owns a win and three seconds from last five starts; must consider.

FIFTH: I'm Fine visually and numerically impressed when a last-to-first winner in most recent; keeps on giving. Bankers Daughter logs strong efforts with machine-like consistency; be no surprise. Cheatham Hill outworked 85 rivals in half-mile bullet on Jan. 10; sending the right signals.

SIXTH: Jailbreaker makes quick return (10 days) and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; career best predicted. American Gentleman also drops into maiden claimer and could play out as the main speed; very playable. Black 'n Tan makes first start since gelded; don't overlook.

SEVENTH: Double Shot tallied rapid final quarter-mile after making eight-wide move on the turn last out; call based on price potential. Bustin Timberlake was second to a repeat winner in last; very playable. Moonachie was a convincing winner in last at Laurel; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Bridlewood Cat owns sprinter's speed and could capitalize on soft lead in contentious Ladies Handicap. Lucky Move is riding a two-race winning streak and has the benefit of the rail with short run into first turn; big-time player. Smooth With a Kick owns fast numbers but hails from Chad Brown barn and looms a likely underlay; it's all about the price.

NINTH: Hayezhee has worked two times since making mid-race brush and weakening last time; tighter on Sunday. First Dawn gets class relief and could be sitting on wake-up at beefy odds. Holmdel Park also drops after bouncing in last; rebound potential. Trapped N My Mind, another that drops in claiming price, was a useful fourth in last; worth long look at juicy mutuel.

