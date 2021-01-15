Best Bet: MADAM MEENA (4); Best Value: SAGUARO ROW (7)

FIRST: Boom Boom Girl is speedy and could capitalize on soft lead in soft field. Wicked Happy could be sitting in the garden spot if top selection wilts in the lane. Malibu Anthem compiled tight work tab for first start in eight weeks; must be considered.

SECOND: Time to Testify makes first start since moving to white-hot stable; ready to roll. Miami Mumbles is rested and owns fast back figures; very dangerous. Dangerous Edge could prove to be a serious danger if fractions get fast and furious.

THIRD: Doctor K gets first-time Lasix and drops; paltry price is the problem. Our Lucky Man is working with a purpose for first start since October; worth long look at long price. Magnificent Mags was a clear-cut second to a runaway winner on New Year's Day; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Madam Meena ships in for Jamie Ness after front-running score at Parx last out; pairs up. Gypsy Janie owns fast numbers and packs potent late wallop; very playable. Gone Glimmering took backward step in last after winning three of last four; dangerous.

FIFTH: Franki Barone was compromised by plodding pace when a non-threatening seventh in last; improvement predicted. Autostrade wheels back quickly and drops after subpar effort 10 days ago; more than good enough on "A" game. Scarf It Down packs strong closing kick on best races; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: Fed Fuds tallied fast late-pace figure when winning second in a row last out; gets three-peat. Chateau is fleet-footed and can prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. T Loves a Fight gets class relief and makes peak start of form cycle; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Saguaro Row logged three eye-catching works since non-stressful fourth in last; forward move predicted. Portal Creek notches swift numbers with machine-like consistency; likely underlay. Call on Mischief was a strong second in last; dangerous.

EIGHTH: Hey It's Tati drops and compiled three tight works for return to dirt; call in weak nightcap. Judiciary was a useful sixth in first start since two-month absence; forward move expected. Menzamenz owns speed and gets appropriate cutback in distance; worth a look. Queentigua could land in exotics at beefy number.