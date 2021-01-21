Best Bet: DOUBLY BLESSED (3); Best Value: BELLA DOMENICA (7)

FIRST: Emma and I gets the meds and returns to dirt; breakthrough effort predicted. Rosey's Peach is speedy and can prove very tough on a soft lead. Delaware Destiny also is fleet-footed and drops; dangerous. Maria's Gift was an improved third in last; must consider.

SECOND: Mani Pedi, a sharp third in last, should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Mind of Gold has been idle since fast-figured maiden score on Sept. 24; mixed message. Charlotte Webley is quick from gate and fired two bullet drills since last start; very interesting.

THIRD: Doubly Blessed bested 13 rivals when a clear-cut winner in last; more to come. Grit and Glory makes first start since claimed after hard-fought placing in last; worth long look. Advance Notice also was a tenacious second in most recent; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Cadeau de Paix owns favorable stalker's style and is training with a purpose for first start in more than a year. Happy Sofia owns speed and gets class relief; price will be tempting. Quality Stones also is fleet-footed and drops; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Lollygag ships in from Kentucky with tight work tab in tow; call in wide-open NY-bred maiden dash. Jill's a Hot Mess owns four seconds from six starts; runner-up again? Bewps (Steve Asmussen) and Irresistible Girl (Brad Cox) are newcomers that must be given serious scrutiny if the money shows.

SIXTH: Quietude makes third start of form cycle after improved placing in last; more to give. Impazible Donna owns fast figures and is working sharply for return from eight-week respite; dangerous. Eloquent Speaker is speedy and needed last; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Bella Domenica makes first start since moving to Rudy Rodriguez barn; winning effort on tap. Funny Bones Flag owns a second and a third from two starts; be no surprise. Dancing Kiki could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

EIGHTH: Wonderwall ships in from Maryland after winning last two starts by a combined 17 1/4 lengths; ready for prime time. Traffic Lane is rested and could secure unchallenged lead with heads-up handling. The Grass is Blue, a beaten favorite in last, hails from Chad Brown barn and almost certainly will be an underlay once again.

NINTH: Whats in It for Me gets rider upgrade after making menacing middle move at the quarter pole and fading last time; crisp half-mile work last week seals the deal. Reticent drops and adds blinkers after useful fourth in last; big-time player. Lorenzen was an improved third in last; worth long look at long price. Ringgood was a clear-cut second when favored in last; logical, short-priced contender.