Best Bet: DUBLINORNOTHIN (2); Best Value: BABY BOSS (7)

FIRST: Al's Prince tallied fast final fraction when a clear-cut second in last; 5-furlong bullet on Tuesday seals the deal. Nepotism also fired bullet drill since last start and could prove very tough on a soft lead. The Reds regressed in last after fast-figured third in previous start; must consider.

SECOND: Dublinornothin gets confident price hike and could be ideally placed in the stalker's seat. Fair Regis looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Fair Lassie was just a length behind "Regis" last time; don't ignore.

THIRD: Prime Lime is fleet-footed and just has to be steered around the track. Cover Photo could be sitting in the garden if top selection wilts. No Deal could become the main speed if Prime Lime is scratched; stay tuned to changes.

FOURTH: Democratic Values was second by the length of the stretch last out; graduation day. Bourbon Rising drops and gets favorable cutback to sprint; very playable. Ouch Ouch Ouch was nearly nine lengths behind top pick in debut but has ample room for improvement; don't dismiss.

FIFTH: Shanes Pretty Lady notched rapid late-pace figure when a sharp second in last; more to come. Pleasure Luck visually impressed when breaking maiden by more than seven lengths last out; worth long look. Iova bested a next-out winner when victorious in debut; very interesting.

SIXTH: Despeight All Odds moves to Mike Miceli barn after improved fourth in most recent; takes another forward step. Chargina ships in from Maryland after clear-cut placing in last; big-time player. Just Read It gets the meds after tough-trip fourth in debut; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Baby Boss was a change-of-pace second in last; breakthrough effort predicted. Violent Point logged second straight score when a front-running winner in last; could easily take another. Miss Jimmy fires big efforts with machine-like consistency; logical, short-priced threat.

EIGHTH: Hello Hot Rod, impressive in all three starts at Laurel last year, is training with a purpose for local unveiling. Pico d'Oro was a determined winner on Turfway's Polytrack last out and owns faster back numbers; very playable. Return the Ring, a front-end winner in first outing, has worked sharply in the interim; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Ninety Nine George gets class relief after better-than-it-appears sixth in debut; throw deep in weak nightcap. Eight Weeks Long is rested, drops and gets Lasix; wake-up potential. Scotty was a much-improved third in last; must consider. War of Thrones displayed early foot when dueled into defeat in first start; right in the thick of this.