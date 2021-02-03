Best Bet: RISK TAKING (8); Best Value: EARNED SUCCESS (9)

FIRST: Neuro is 0-for-9 but owns fast numbers on "A" efforts; call based on price. Devil's Code is fresh and hails from streaking Mike Miceli barn; dangerous. Clever Fellow fits the classic Chad Brown profile; if odds-on runners are your game.

SECOND: Cohiba Ghost has trained with a purpose since second to a runaway winner in last; more to come. Number One Dillion exits game placing in last; be no surprise. Have a Heart drew off to sharp maiden score in last; don't ignore.

THIRD: Cashmere Queen owns speed, fired 3-furlong bullet since last start and makes peak outing of form cycle; breakthrough predicted. Tourist Attraction could be ideally placed in the stalker's seat; price will be tempting. Magnificent Mags regressed in last after and a second and three thirds in previous four starts; must consider.

FOURTH: Popizar ships in from Parx after useful fourth off the bench last out; more to give. Reed Kan was a fast-figured, front-running winner in last; bounces on Saturday? Happy Farm is fleet-footed and owns swift numbers; be no surprise.

FIFTH: No More Miracles is riding a forward line on late-pace and final numbers; throw deep in weak field. Principal Dancer is working sharply for potent layoff barn; worth long look. Him She Kisses plunges in claiming price; for sale sign?

SIXTH: What's My Category holds an edge on the numbers on those that have started; paltry price is the problem. Mr Fantasy is training swiftly for dangerous first-out stable; follow the money. Devious Mo drops and gets favorable cutback to sprint; logical contender.

SEVENTH: Mabel Island visually and numerically impressed when winning by more than seven lengths at Parx last out; keeps on giving. Jones entry: Pendolino was compromised by wide trip in last and mate Dublinornothin holds sharp current condition; potent pairing. Steal My Heart owns positional speed; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Risk Taking notched swift late-pace figure when breaking maiden this surface and distance in December; Chad Brown at a playable price? Eagle Orb consistently delivers strong efforts; big-time player. Mr. Doda owns sprinter's speed and rates a puncher's chance at fat ticket.

NINTH: Earned Success hit the wall in the lane after making menacing middle move last out; tighter on Saturday. O Shea Can U See drops in first start since claimed by Linda Rice; dangerous if all is well. Autostrade should be aided by turn back to sprint; fast back numbers. Win With Pride drops after failing to beat a runner in last; damaged goods?