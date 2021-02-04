Best Bet: DANCING KIKI (6); Best Value: WHYISSHESOOLUCKY (8)

FIRST: Nepotism wheels back in a hurry after even third last week; forward move predicted. Atlantic Road has trained sharply since useful fifth in debut at Gulfstream; very playable. Three Two Zone could be aided by longer; don't ignore.

SECOND: Clench was too close to fast fractions when a sharp second last time; softer flow anticipated. Laddie Liam owns fast numbers but has been sidelined for more than a year; mixed message. Home Run Maker drops and could be sitting in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: Dealing Justice was a determined maiden winner in last; more to come. Gulf Coast has delivered strong efforts in all three starts; big-time player. Little Huntress could prove very tough as the speed of the speed; worth long look.

FOURTH: Handle the Truth was a tough-trip fourth after breaking open stall doors before the race last time; call based on price. Mo Desserts was a fast-figured third in debut; be no surprise. O'Gotten Girl bested Mo Desserts by a length after doing dirty work on the lead last time; another likely underlay.

FIFTH: Excess Capacity owns speed and gets class relief; loves Big A loam. Violent Trick makes first start since claimed by white-hot Linda Rice barn; very dangerous. Nasty Affair could be the prime beneficiary if fractions get fast and furious.

SIXTH: Dancing Kiki tallied swift late-pace figure when a clear-cut maiden winner last time; pairs up. Princess Corey was an ultra-game second in last; must respect. Cadeau de Paix overcame poor start when a hard-charging victor last out; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Someday Jones regressed in last after a string of fast-figured efforts; rebounds. Danny California is speedy, rested and owns swift numbers; very playable. Backsideofthemoon is right in the thick of this on best efforts.

EIGHTH: Whyisshesoolucky is riding a forward line on the numbers and drops to basement-level claiming ranks; best price potential of the contenders. Dirty Bird has drilled two times since even fourth in last; very interesting. Tanya's Gem could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; dangerous. Movie Score displayed newfound speed in last; don't dismiss.