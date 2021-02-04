TODAY'S PAPER
30° Good Evening
SEARCH
30° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Feb. 7

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best Bet: DANCING KIKI (6); Best Value: WHYISSHESOOLUCKY (8)

FIRST: Nepotism wheels back in a hurry after even third last week; forward move predicted. Atlantic Road has trained sharply since useful fifth in debut at Gulfstream; very playable. Three Two Zone could be aided by longer; don't ignore.

SECOND: Clench was too close to fast fractions when a sharp second last time; softer flow anticipated. Laddie Liam owns fast numbers but has been sidelined for more than a year; mixed message. Home Run Maker drops and could be sitting in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: Dealing Justice was a determined maiden winner in last; more to come. Gulf Coast has delivered strong efforts in all three starts; big-time player. Little Huntress could prove very tough as the speed of the speed; worth long look.

FOURTH: Handle the Truth was a tough-trip fourth after breaking open stall doors before the race last time; call based on price. Mo Desserts was a fast-figured third in debut; be no surprise. O'Gotten Girl bested Mo Desserts by a length after doing dirty work on the lead last time; another likely underlay.

FIFTH: Excess Capacity owns speed and gets class relief; loves Big A loam. Violent Trick makes first start since claimed by white-hot Linda Rice barn; very dangerous. Nasty Affair could be the prime beneficiary if fractions get fast and furious.

SIXTH: Dancing Kiki tallied swift late-pace figure when a clear-cut maiden winner last time; pairs up. Princess Corey was an ultra-game second in last; must respect. Cadeau de Paix overcame poor start when a hard-charging victor last out; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Someday Jones regressed in last after a string of fast-figured efforts; rebounds. Danny California is speedy, rested and owns swift numbers; very playable. Backsideofthemoon is right in the thick of this on best efforts.

EIGHTH: Whyisshesoolucky is riding a forward line on the numbers and drops to basement-level claiming ranks; best price potential of the contenders. Dirty Bird has drilled two times since even fourth in last; very interesting. Tanya's Gem could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; dangerous. Movie Score displayed newfound speed in last; don't dismiss.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

The Rangers' Ryan Strome is congratulated for his Strome scores twice as Rangers hold on to beat Capitals
St. John's guard Posh Alexander plays relentless defense Rubin: It's hard to take your eyes off Posh Alexander
The Knicks' Julius Randle shoots over Chicago's Thaddeus All-Star selection would be 'amazing' for Randle
The Reds' Trevor Bauer winds up during the Trevor Bauer decision expected as soon as Friday
Joe Harris of the Nets hits a three-point Nets' Joe Harris: Big 3 from behind arc
Donovan Smith of the Buccaneers gestures to fans From LI to 'LV,' Bucs' Smith having a super time
Didn’t find what you were looking for?