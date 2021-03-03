TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday,March 6

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: LAKE AVENUE (8); Best Value: MAKE MISCHIEF (6)

FIRST: Stormi Cat Lady tallied swift late-pace figure when a clear-cut second in last; more to give. Destinationwnrscir also exits solid placing in last; dangerous. Duckphat, another that was second in most recent, fired crisp half-mile drill on Feb. 26; don't ignore.

SECOND: Remoane was a breakthrough maiden winner in last'; pairs up. Love Me Tomorrow owns speed and drops; very interesting. Gagliano could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: San Juan Diego displayed improved speed in last; headed in right direction. Professor Snape could be in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious. Corporate Raider is fleet-footed and needed last; worth long look.

FOURTH: Fleet Warrior projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Kaz's Beach could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; big-time player. Magnetron should pack enhanced wallop with cutback to 7 furlongs.

FIFTH: Lord Camden makes quick return after middle move and fade last week; forward move predicted. Scotto was a pole clear for second behind a four-length winner last out; very playable. Ringgood is 0-for-13 but owns competitive numbers on best; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Make Mischief notched rapid final fraction when winning second straight last out; takes another. Miss Brazil is also riding a two-race winning streak and owns speed and recent bullet workout; could easily get three-peat. Search Results overcame slow start when a facile winner in debut; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Chateau was given ample recovery time after top-figured score seven weeks ago; ready to roll. Pete's Play Call delivers sharp efforts with machine-like consistency; be no surprise. Share the Ride is another that fires big races with impressive regularity; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Lake Avenue visually and numerically impressed when winning last at Gulfstream; half-mile bullet on Feb. 28 seals the deal. Portal Creek is fresh and fleet-footed and looms a serious threat to go wire to wire. Gone Glimmering has won four of last six starts; must be factored into the mix in ultra-contentious field.

NINTH: Wipe the Slate was done in by bruising fractions in R B Lewis at Santa Anita last time; softer flow in wide-open Gotham. Crowded Trade lived up to heavy tote support when a hard-charging winner in debut; Chad Brown at a playable price. Highly Motivated, the other Brown entrant, impressed last year but will offer paltry odds on Saturday; no thanks.

TENTH: Blues City is riding a forward line on the numbers and makes peak start of form cycle; set for best. Number One Dillion also makes third outing since layoff and owns faster back numbers; dangerous. The Big S regressed in last after sharp placing in previous start; rebound potential. Imperio D owns a win and two seconds from last three starts; right in the thick of this.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

