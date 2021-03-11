Best Bet: SKIPPINANDAJUMPIN (10); Best Value: CELTIC CHAOS (8)

FIRST: One Whirlwind Ride regressed in last after fast-figured placing in previous start; rebounds. Forty Two Ace displayed improved speed when third in last; dangerous. B C Glory Days is fleet-footed and gets favorable cutback in distance; likely underlay.

SECOND: Miss Charisma logged solid late-pace figure when a wide second in last; two works in the interim seal the deal. Charlotte Webley is speedy and could prove very tough on soft lead. Empress Luciana held nearly 10 lengths to the good on third finisher when a sharp second in last; must consider.

THIRD: Handle the Truth made willing rally when hard-charging second in last; call based on price. Strafe fits the signature Chad Brown profile; be no surprise. Back Channel, an uncoupled barn mate of second pick, owns fast numbers on "A" efforts; logical, short-priced player.

FOURTH: Mine the Coin was a determined pace-pressing winner in last; more to give. Playwright was compromised by wide trip in last; dangerous. Mac's Revolution makes third start of form cycle; price will be tempting.

FIFTH: Batterbatterswing gets class relief after fast-figured fourth in last; call in wide-open sprint. Fox Red is quick from gate and looms a short-priced front-end threat. Cavaradossi could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Alite took backward step in last after much-improved placing in previous start; bounce-back effort on tap. Devious Mo owns speed and drilled three times since last start; could easily take this. Being Me fired 3-furlong bullet for first start since December; worth long look at long price.

SEVENTH: Posse Can Disco projects as the speed of the speed with top-notch front-end rider aloft. Wardenofthenorth is training with a purpose for return from 137-day absence for Linda Rice; could be ready to roll. Scorpion Dynasty was a wire-to-wire maiden winner in last; price will be tempting.

EIGHTH: Celtic Chaos is riding a forward line on late-pace and final figures; more to give. Secret Rules is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Big Engine fires big efforts like a well-oiled engine; must consider.

NINTH: Sadie Lady projects as the swiftest of the swift in wide-open Correction Stakes. Awesome Debate also is quick from the blocks and has won three of last four; big-time contender. Amuse makes cross-country trip from SoCal for Richard Mandella; capable but likely underlay.

TENTH: Skippinandajumpin makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice; breakthrough predicted. Danegeld never fired after taking heavy tote support in last; don't ignore. Forest Spirit made menacing middle move and flattened last time; right in the thick of this. Second Fortune could impact at beefy ticket if pace meltdown ensues.