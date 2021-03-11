TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct seletions for Sunday, March 14

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: TEXAS BASIN (2); Best Value: CAUSE OF ACTION (6)

FIRST: Repo Rocks drops to lifetime low and fired half-mile bullet for first start in eight weeks; ready to roll. American Gentleman is fleet-footed and can easily play out as the controlling speed. Maine owns three seconds and three thirds from 11 outings; must consider.

SECOND: Texas Basin gets blinkers and Lasix after earning deceptively fast final fraction in last; three works in the interim is the clincher. Mr Fantasy was a fast-figured, front-running winner in last; dangerous. Writer's Regret also is speedy and must be factored into the mix.

THIRD: Steal My Heart notched improved internal numbers in last; more to give at beefy ticket. Wailin Josie packs potent kick but has a penchant for minor awards; demand square price. Cheatham Hill makes third start of new form cycle; forward more predicted.

FOURTH: Risk Profile outworked 96 rivals in half-mile drill last week; classic Chad Brown pattern. Kid Cash was an even third in first start after six-week layoff last time; dangerous. Hometown, an uncoupled barn mate of top selection, could play out as the dominant speed.

FIFTH: Ajaaweed was a fast-figured second in lone start on Big A loam; improvement predicted with return to South Ozone Park. Yankee Division exits top-figured, front-end score last out; regresses today? Magic Michael owns three wins and a second from last four starts; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Cause of Action tallied swift late-pace figure when a last-to-first winner in most recent; keeps on giving. Brilliant Brooks bounced last time after clear-cut score two back; rebound threat. Much Trouble bested a next-out victor when a sharp second in last; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Cold Hard Cash notched rapid final fraction when a determined winner in last; more to come. Not That Brady is speedy and dons blinkers; serious front-running threat. Daddy Knows fires strong efforts with machine-like consistency.

EIGHTH: Reggae Music Man logged fast late-pace figure when breaking maiden by more than six lengths last time; call based on price potential. Perfect Munnings took backward step in last after winning two in a row; dangerous. Eagle Orb should pack amplified kick with cutback to 7 furlongs; don't ignore.

NINTH: Despeight All Odds makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; call in weak nightcap. Bastet was second to a repeat winner in last; very playable. Up Seventyfour was a sharp third at this level in debut; must consider. Levelplayingfield debuts for Chad Brown after concluding work slate with half-mile bullet; could be the goods.

Steve Matthews
