Good Morning
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, March 20

By Steve Matthews
Best Bet: STEAM ENGINE (8); Best Value: CHAMBO (5)

FIRST: Got the Gold gets class drop after speed and fade in debut; rates close call in weak opener. Purple Hearted will be sitting in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Jade's Dream is fleet-footed and needed last; must consider.

SECOND: Blugrascat's Smile regressed in last after sharp third in previous start; rebounds. Mills also took backward step in last when compromised by wide trip; very playable. Hammerin Aamer would be aided by pace meltdown.

THIRD: Irish Constitution was a fast-figured, front-running winner in last; pairs up. Salt Plage owns two wins and a third from three starts; dangerous. Save has yet to taste defeat in two starts at the Fair Grounds; likely underlay.

FOURTH: Breakfastatbonnies visually and numerically impressed when winning by 11 lengths in debut; paltry price is the problem. Teetotaler is fresh and hails from Chad Brown barn; worth long look. Pleasure Luck was a clear-cut second to a runaway winner in last; must consider.

FIFTH: Chambo gets class relief after displaying improved speed in last; call based on price potential. Warfront Fighter has finished second in last three starts; runner-up again? Ballydooley adds blinkers after showing newfound early foot in last; very interesting.

SIXTH: Bassman Dave could get the early jump with aggressive ride in compact field. Financialstability should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 6 furlongs; big-time threat. Moonachie was a sharp second as the favorite in last at Laurel; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: The Sicarii drops a notch after clear-cut placing in last; more to come. Sneakiness returns to claimers and owns fast back figures; must consider. Ajnadeen takes precipitous price plunge but is more than good enough on "A" effort; mixed message.

EIGHTH: Steam Engine projects as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Double Shot runs late and will be sitting in the catbird seat if pace meltdown comes to pass. Bustin Timberlake owns fast figures and favorable stalker's style; be no surprise.

NINTH: Black Panda was dueled into defeat in debut; softer flow anticipated. Tellaperfecttale tallied fast late-pace figures in both starts; could easily take wide-open nightcap. Summer Brew was a sharp third after bad getaway last time; must be factored into the mix. Winds of Capri bested Summer Brew by a half-length when a wide second in first start; right in the thick of this.

