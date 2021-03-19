Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, March 21
Best Bet: ELOQUENT SPEAKER (5); Best Value: DANCING KIKI (7)
FIRST: Lucky Girl has drilled three times since improved third in last; more to come. Misspotofgold is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Voice of Spring could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.
SECOND: Macho Jack worked three times since determined win in last; pairs up. Earned Sucess owns speed but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad. Queen's Mason is fresh and gets class relief; don't ignore.
THIRD: Holmdel Park is riding a forward line on the numbers; class drop seals the deal. Love Me Tomorrow owns stalker's style but seems to prefer runner-up awards; mixed message. First Dawn owns competitive numbers on "A" efforts; price will be tempting.
FOURTH: Secret Potion is one of just two runners in seven-horse field with experience; good race to sit out. King James compiled solid work slate; follow the money. Take a Chance, a firster from Chad Brown, is an uncoupled barn mate of top selection; next race, please.
FIFTH: Eloquent Speaker tallied strong final fraction when winning last; keeps on giving. Impazible Donna owns fast numbers and makes third start of form cycle; dangerous. Baby Boss makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; right in the thick of this.
SIXTH: Did I Stutter is riding a two-race winning streak; gets the hat trick. Afleeting Glance demolished six rivals when breaking maiden by an expanding 15 lengths last time; very interesting. Wicked Amber could be in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious.
SEVENTH: Dancing Kiki regressed in last after fast-figured win in previous start; rebounds. Foley Square could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; worth long look. Honey Money is fresh and training with a purpose for Linda Rice; must be factored into the mix.
EIGHTH: Tiny Magoo was second to a repeat winner last out; her turn on Sunday. Bley could prove very tough to collar as the main speed on the rail. Absolute Privilege was a clear-cut second at this level two starts back; don't ignore. Roma Carpe drops and makes peak start of form cycle; could land in exotics at beefy number.