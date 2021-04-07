Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, April 10
Best Bet: ROMP (3); Best Value: RINALDI (8)
FIRST: Amistad was speed sharpened on dirt last out; owns win and a third in two starts on Big A sod. Scuttlebuzz, 1-for-1 on Aqueduct grass, will be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Halstaat makes peak start of form cycle; logged only victory on Big A turf.
SECOND: Harlem Heights is rested and owns fast numbers; rates close call. Gabby Squared also is fresh and hails from Chad Brown barn; very dangerous. Wow packs potent kick on best efforts; price will be tempting.
THIRD: Romp did just that when a nine-length maiden winner last out at Gulfstream: takes another. American Gentleman is fleet-footed and owns fast figures; be no surprise. Blu Grotto also is quick from gate and gets favorable turnback to 7 furlongs; must consider.
FOURTH: Lune Lake is speedy, rested and outworked 78 rivals on March 31; ready to roll. More Glitter is another that has trained with a purpose for first start in seven weeks; dangerous. Fresco looms the prime beneficiary if fractions get fast and furious.
FIFTH: Horologist owns fast numbers and is firing bullets for first start since Breeders' Cup Distaff last fall. Queen Nekia ships in from South Florida for Saffie Joseph Jr.; worth long look. Mrs. Danvers is 1-for-1 on Big A loam; very interesting.
SIXTH: Beta owns sprinter's speed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Gearhead gets confident price boost after clear-cut win on Tampa turf last out; very playable. Vettori Kin gets class relief and packs potent late wallop on "A" efforts.
SEVENTH: Family Biz stretches out to distance of four of five lifetime wins. Yankee Division owns speed and fast final numbers; likely underlay. Aasr could impact if pace meltdown ensues.
EIGHTH: Rinaldi projects as the controlling speed with heads-up handling. Penalty compiled tight work tab for first start in eight weeks; late-running threat. Analyze It fits the classic Chad Brown profile but doesn't require much analysis to see he'll be an unplayable price.
NINTH: Flipping Fun gets favorable cutback in distance after middle move and flatten in last; call based on odds. Pave It owns speed and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; dangerous. Kikkerland was a clear-cut second to a runaway winner in last; right in the thick of this. Liquor is riding a forward line on the numbers; don't ignore.