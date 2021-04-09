Best Bet: SKYLER'S SCRAMJET (2); Best Value: BRUNATE (7)

FIRST: Before You was a tough-trip second in debut; tight, recent work tab seals the deal. Always Carina fired half-mile bullet to conclude training slate; another Chad Brown underlay? After the Party also is working sharply for first start; follow the money.

SECOND: Sklyer's Scramjet regressed in last after hard-fought win in previous start rebounds. Justin Front was a determined victor in last; dangerous. Brush Country could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: Mac's Revolution drops one price level after even fourth in last; forward move predicted. Frankie Barone was second to a repeat winner in last; very playable. Dynamax Prime is fresh and owns fast numbers on "A" efforts.

FOURTH: Xanthique consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures; rates close call. Platinum Paynter is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Counterparty Risk, 1-for-1 on Big A sod, met Graded stakes fields in two starts at Tampa this past winter; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Rainbow Gal makes first start for new barn after much-improved third in last; more to give. Bella Domenica has drilled three times since solid second in last; worth long look. Cazilda Fortytales compiled tight work tab for first start in 16 months; must consider.

SIXTH: Devil's Code notched swift late-pace figure when breaking maiden in February; strong work line is the clincher. Therisastormbrewin was a fast-figured, front-running winner last out; could easily take another. Too Early consistently delivers sharp efforts; logical, short-priced player.

SEVENTH: Brunate numerically and visually impressed when breaking maiden on Feb. 26; pairs up. Spitball drops and gets favorable cutback to sprint; dangerous. Macho Boy has finished second in last two starts; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Ark in the Dark bounced last time after fast-figured win two starts back; rebounds. David's Gem logged wire-to-wire wins in two of last three starts; big-time threat. The Caretaker is fresh and owns swift back numbers; must consider.

NINTH: Chilly Choos owns speed and drops to lifetime low; call in weak nightcap. Big Tony's Girl could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Tiny Magoo took backward step when 45 cents on the dollar last time; recoups losses on Sunday? Decreed debuts for Brad Cox; follow the money.