Horseracing

Steve Matthews Aqueduct selections for Saturday, April 17

By Steve Matthews
Best Bet: SASSY MELISSA (9); Best Value: SINFUL DANCER (7)

FIRST: Excess Capacity drops after speed and fade versus tougher last time. Whyisshesoolucky should be aided by Saturday's added ground; dangerous. Violent Trick appears to be off form but owns fast back numbers; worth a look.

SECOND: Second Fortune drilled three times since much-improved third in last; more to come. Jade's Dream owns speed and makes third start of form cycle; very playable. Loulovestheriver could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues; very interesting.

THIRD: Bardolino was a front-running winner in debut on Big A sod in December; tight work tab for return seals the deal. City Mischief made sustained rally when breaking maiden on Fair Grounds grass last out; big-time player. Dancing Buck is speedy, rested and gets Lasix for first time; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Fire Mission drops to basement and owns fast late-pace figures. Honorable Service also gets class relief and is more than good enough on "A" efforts; be no surprise. The Great Dansky makes third start of new form cycle; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Regal Speaker makes first start since moving to Danny Gargan barn; ready to roll. Barleewon fired half-mile bullet since fast-figured win in last at Fair Grounds big-time threat. Austrian, from same stable as top pick, packs potent kick on best efforts; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: My First Grammy chased fast fractions when second to a much-the-best winner in last; more to give. Giant Shoes drops for Brad Cox and logged only win at the Big A; logical, short-priced contender. Profusion was a determined maiden victor in most recent; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Sinful Dancer tallied swift final fraction when a clear-cut second in debut; three tight works in the interim clinches it. Lobsta owns two wins and a second from last three outings; must respect. Market Alert could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; don't overlook.

EIGHTH: It's a Gamble, 1-for-1 on Aqueduct grass, returns to turf after logging three, purposeful works. Sifting Sands is a logical short-priced player from Chad Brown barn; potential underlay. Hard Love could play out as the controlling speed on the hedge; worth long look.

NINTH: Sassy Melissa notched sharp late-pace figures in both grass starts; breakthrough predicted. Esotica is fleet-footed and has Kendrick Carmouche aboard; serious front-running threat. Willow Grove was second to a repeat winner in last; very interesting. Mazal Eighteen was second in lone start on Big A sod; price will be tempting.

