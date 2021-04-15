TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, April 18

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best Bet: SCREAMIN' BY (2); Best Value: ROSEY'S PEACH (3)

FIRST: Shinjuku adds blinkers after front-end third in last; main speed with aggressive handling. Dr Ardito bested a next-out winner when second in debut; very dangerous. My Brother Neil owns a second and two thirds from three starts; must consider.

SECOND: Screamin' By tallied fast late-pace figure when winning lone start on Big A sod; takes another. Gotta Go Mo ships north after winning two in a row on Gulfstream grass; big-time player. Violent Point outworked 54 rivals in half-mile drill last week; worth long look.

THIRD: Rosey's Peach was compromised by wide trip in last; call based on price potential. Tap the Barrel is riding a forward line on internal and final figures; serious contender. Easy to Bless could be ripe to bounce after top-figured win in last at Fair Grounds; handle with care at short odds.

FOURTH: Wicked Amber wheels back in a hurry after better-than-it-looks third on Big A grass on April 3; more to give. Jen's Battle owns sprinter's speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Our Little Jewel is rested and owns competitive numbers on best efforts; don't overlook.

FIFTH: Big Package compiled tight work tab for first start since September; ready to roll. Mo Maverick, 4-for-4 on Big A turf, is almost certain to attract more cash than actual chances; true definition of an underlay. Sanctuary City logs fast numbers on "A" efforts; worth a long.

SIXTH: Altaf, a rare pick of a Chad Brown runner by this corner, visually and numerically impressed when breaking maiden last May; now the price has to comply. Dial Me Up is fleet-footed and owns fast numbers; logical, short-priced contender. Eloquent Speaker is riding a two-race winning streak; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Laobanonaprayer should pack amplified late wallop with turnback to sprint; half-mile bullet last week seals the deal. Shesadirtydancer could prove very tough to collar on an unchallenged lead. Shaker Shack could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

EIGHTH: Oyster Box notched swift late-pace figure when a willing third in Florida Oaks at Tampa Bay Downs last out; more to come. Ingrassia is working with a purpose for first start since November for Chad Brown; be no surprise. Fluffy Socks, another Brown-trained entrant, owns three wins and a second from last four outings; potential chalk.

NINTH: Bay Jewel owns positional speed and is training sharply for first start in two months; rates close call in wide-open nightcap. Summer At the Spa tallied only win on Aqueduct turf; right in the thick of this. Lucky Latkes, 1-for-1 on Big A grass, ended recent work tab with crisp 3-furlong drill; very interesting. Magical Romance could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

Islanders radio announcer Chris King poses before a
Trotz will likely juggles lines for second game against Bruins
Islanders center Casey Cizikas, left, falls into the
Rest doesn't help Islanders, who are hammered by Bruins
Rangers' Artemi Panarin, left, celebrates his goal in
Panarin scores twice as Rangers earn second straight shutout over Devils
Rutgers' Arella Guirantes (24) is shown during the
LI's Arella Guirantes picked by Sparks in WNBA Draft
Forward Michaela Onyenwere averaged 19.1 points and 7.2
Liberty select Onyenwere with No. 6 pick in WNBA Draft
Jacob Trouba at Rangers training camp on July
Jacob Trouba steps into leadership role for Rangers
Didn’t find what you were looking for?