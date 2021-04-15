Best Bet: SCREAMIN' BY (2); Best Value: ROSEY'S PEACH (3)

FIRST: Shinjuku adds blinkers after front-end third in last; main speed with aggressive handling. Dr Ardito bested a next-out winner when second in debut; very dangerous. My Brother Neil owns a second and two thirds from three starts; must consider.

SECOND: Screamin' By tallied fast late-pace figure when winning lone start on Big A sod; takes another. Gotta Go Mo ships north after winning two in a row on Gulfstream grass; big-time player. Violent Point outworked 54 rivals in half-mile drill last week; worth long look.

THIRD: Rosey's Peach was compromised by wide trip in last; call based on price potential. Tap the Barrel is riding a forward line on internal and final figures; serious contender. Easy to Bless could be ripe to bounce after top-figured win in last at Fair Grounds; handle with care at short odds.

FOURTH: Wicked Amber wheels back in a hurry after better-than-it-looks third on Big A grass on April 3; more to give. Jen's Battle owns sprinter's speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Our Little Jewel is rested and owns competitive numbers on best efforts; don't overlook.

FIFTH: Big Package compiled tight work tab for first start since September; ready to roll. Mo Maverick, 4-for-4 on Big A turf, is almost certain to attract more cash than actual chances; true definition of an underlay. Sanctuary City logs fast numbers on "A" efforts; worth a long.

SIXTH: Altaf, a rare pick of a Chad Brown runner by this corner, visually and numerically impressed when breaking maiden last May; now the price has to comply. Dial Me Up is fleet-footed and owns fast numbers; logical, short-priced contender. Eloquent Speaker is riding a two-race winning streak; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Laobanonaprayer should pack amplified late wallop with turnback to sprint; half-mile bullet last week seals the deal. Shesadirtydancer could prove very tough to collar on an unchallenged lead. Shaker Shack could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

EIGHTH: Oyster Box notched swift late-pace figure when a willing third in Florida Oaks at Tampa Bay Downs last out; more to come. Ingrassia is working with a purpose for first start since November for Chad Brown; be no surprise. Fluffy Socks, another Brown-trained entrant, owns three wins and a second from last four outings; potential chalk.

NINTH: Bay Jewel owns positional speed and is training sharply for first start in two months; rates close call in wide-open nightcap. Summer At the Spa tallied only win on Aqueduct turf; right in the thick of this. Lucky Latkes, 1-for-1 on Big A grass, ended recent work tab with crisp 3-furlong drill; very interesting. Magical Romance could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues.