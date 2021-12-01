Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Dec. 4
Best Bet: ETHERIC (5); Best Value: BELLA VITA (7)
FIRST: Script tallied fast late-pace figure when a tough-trip second in debut; additional furlong plays to strength. Union Lights has drilled three times since useful fifth in first start; very interesting. Fenwick logged solid placing in debut; right in the thick of this.
SECOND: Robyn and Eli bested a next-out winner when second in debut; classic Chad Brown. Autumn Glory debuts for potent first-out stable; could be the goods. Sweet Lies is from a dam that has dropped a grass winner; don't ignore.
THIRD: Scuttlebuzz was a hard-charging winner in last; pairs up. Ballydooley is speedy and makes third start of form cycle; very playable. Cucina has finished second in last two on SoCal sod; be no surprise.
FOURTH: O Shea Can U See was a non-stressful fourth in first start since four-month layoff; forward move predicted. Supreme Aura should be favorably positioned near the front; dangerous. Legit drops and packs potent kick on best efforts; worth long look.
FIFTH: Etheric notched swift final fraction when a rough-trip third in first start; tight work tab in the interim seals the deal. Willakia should be aided by longer trip; must consider. Empress at War concluded training slate with 5-furlong bullet; follow the money.
SIXTH: King of Hollywood should pack intensified wallop with cutback to sprint. Urban Forest fired crisp half-mile drill since improved third in last; very playable. Carpe's Dream bested Urban Forest by a nose when a strong second in last; must be factored into the mix.
SEVENTH: Bella Vita notched rapid final fraction when winning last at Del Mar; primed for Eastern unveiling. Lady Rocket is speedy and has won three of last four; logical contender. Sharp Star, another last-race winner, owns fast back numbers.
EIGHTH: Who Hoo Thats Me logged two sharp works since fast-figured third in last; keeps on giving. Fromanothamutha is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Mo Donegal was a visually impressive maiden winner in last; big-time player.
NINTH: Tap the Faith earned sizzling late-pace number when a determined winner in debut; more to come. Full Count Felicia is speedy and could play out as the controlling front-runner in first dirt start; very interesting. Magic Circle also is quick from gate and has drilled three times since last start; dangerous.
TENTH: Plainsman, 2-for-2 at the Big A, could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat in contentious Cigar Mile. Americanrevolution tallied very fast internal and final figures when winning last; bounces Saturday at short odds? Ginobili ships in from SoCal for Richard Baltas; must consider. Code of Honor is more than good enough on "A" game.