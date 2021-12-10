Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Dec. 11
Best Bet: GLASS CEILING (8); Best Value: ROMANTIC MAN (1)
FIRST: Romantic Man should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Motion to Strike owns speed and drops; dangerous. Sutton Valley also gets class relief and after tough trip 15 days ago; very playable.
SECOND: Bad Guy is riding a two-race winning streak; tight work tab seals the deal. Dream Bigger makes third start of form cycle and owns fast back figures; worth long look. Just Right was a determined winner in last at Charles Town; three-time victor at the Big A.
THIRD: Mischievous Diane has finished second in both starts; timid call in seven-horse field with four newcomers. Jacko's Day Out ships in from Maryland after training sharply for debut; follow the money. Senseofexcellence and Goodmorning Angel are uncoupled firsters from the Steve Asmussen barn; neither would surprise.
FOURTH: Rudy Rod makes first start for Linda Rice after clear-cut score in last; returns quick dividends. American Gentleman could play out as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Trash Talker also is fleet-footed and owns fast final figures on "A" efforts.
FIFTH: Kant Hurry Love owns three seconds and two thirds from five starts; hard to bet on or against. Queens Dancer is quick from the gate and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Celine the Queen has trained impressively for first start; could be the goods.
SIXTH: Eloquent Speaker logged two of her three wins on Big A loam; call based on price potential. Vacay gets the meds and is working with a purpose for first start since February; big effort predicted. Breakfastatbonnies owns plenty of early zip and could easily take this field wire to wire.
SEVENTH: Daddy Knows projects as the swiftest of the swift with heads-up handling. Crypto Cash could be sitting in the garden if top selection is hooked on the lead. Microscope is another that would be aided by pace meltdown.
EIGHTH: Glass Ceiling should find already ample late wallop intensified with turnback to 6 furlongs. Sadie Lady, 5-for-8 at Aqueduct, will prove a tough customer on an unchallenged lead. Letmetakethiscall, an eight-time winner in South Ozone Park, is more than good enough on best efforts.
NINTH: Bella Principessa goes turf to dirt and long to short; weakness of field is selection's strength. Donnybrook Girl is quick from gate and gets top-notch front-end rider; dangerous. Tellaperfecttale is a last-race maiden winner; don't ignore. Tootsie's Song regressed in last after front-running score in previous start; rebound potential.