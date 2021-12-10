Best Bet: BLUSHABLE (7); Best Value: EXXTOP (6)

FIRST: Torren's Tale, second in last at Finger Lakes, drops into maiden claimer for local debut. New York Banker lost a head bob for all the money last time; logical contender. Mill Stone Creek, another that was second in last, is right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Stefanie on Fleek logged wins at Penn National and Laurel Park in last two starts; keeps on giving. Shasta's Star is speedy and drops; big-time player. Sweet Mia is another that's quick from the gate and gets class relief; price will be tempting.

THIRD: Scherzando fired crisp half-mile drill since willing third in last; rates close call. B C Glory Days could play out as the main speed on the fence with heads-up handling. Lindros makes first start since gelded; very interesting.

FOURTH: Scott Alaia makes third start of form cycle after improved fourth in last; forward move predicted. Tootsie's Song is speedy and must be given a look at long price. Horseshoe Falls is fresh and owns fast numbers on best efforts.

FIFTH: Path Less Taken drops and moves to dirt; weakness of field is selection's strength. Starship Rogue is lightly raced and shows a profile that's similar to top selection (class relief, surface switch); very interesting. Captivating Cara owns two seconds and two thirds from last four starts; must consider.

SIXTH: Exxtop was a determined winner versus restricted claimers in last; pairs up. Striking Speed has speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. El Samuro could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Blushable notched swift late-pace figure when a clear-cut winner in last; more to come. Exotic West owns positional speed and sharp current condition; dangerous. Paddy's Princess can prove to be a very tough customer when able to secure an unchallenged lead; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Winter Pool is training with a purpose for first start in 57 days for Chad Brown; classic pattern. Three Jokers was eased in the Empire Classic last out; more than good enough on best. Kaz's Beach is a last-race winner that's competitive with these in current condition.

NINTH: Jack's Dream owns a sit-and-pounce style that should be well served in wide-open nightcap. Majestic Tiger should be aided by cutback to 6 furlongs. Out of the Breech fired sharp half-mile drill since last start; very interesting. Tamburro's Sox displayed improved speed in last; must be factored into the mix if able to escape AE list.