Best Bet: DEVIOUS BANKER (8); Best Value: DOIN'ITTHERIGHTWAY (7)

FIRST: Wicked Happy is 0-for-20 but lands in weak field and makes third start of form cycle; now or never? Boss Cara needed last and makes first dirt start with maiden-claiming tag; dangerous. Alita was a sharp second in last at Indiana Grand; solid fit with the locals at this level.

SECOND: Fast Break drew off to more than six-length score in last; more to give. Aristocratic is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Mi Tres Por Ciento could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; must consider.

THIRD: Favorite Impulse wheels back in a hurry after useful fifth just 11 days ago; forward move predicted. Strong Point was second to a repeat winner in last; very playable. Superbloodwolfmoon could be aided by return to dirt; price will be tempting.

FOURTH: It's Mandatory made late-run in key race last time at Parx; call based on price potential. Profusion was a fast-figured winner in last; bounces Thursday at short ticket? Mr. Briggs owns speed and fast back figures; worth long look.

FIFTH: Indoctrinate is riding a forward line on the numbers; throw deep in wide-open field. Jacks American Pie should be aided by cutback to sprint; very interesting. Forgotten Mission is speedy and must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Giocare tallied rapid final fraction when a dominant winner in last; pairs up. Prince James has trained sharply since claimed on Oct. 28; very playable. Roman Empire drops after poor effort in last; dangerous if all is well.

SEVENTH: Doin'ttherightway has worked strongly since winning two straight at Finger Lakes; ready for prime time. Hagler delivered a KO blow to six rivals when a clear-cut maiden winner in last; could easily take another. Life Is Great, another dominant, last-race maiden winner, is right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Devious Banker owns speed, adds blinkers and has drilled three times since last start; controlling front-runner with heads-up handling. Convertible Freeze could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Workingman's Dude is another that would benefit from pace meltdown. Vibe Setter returns to dirt and gets class relief; must be factored into the mix.