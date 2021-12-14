Best Bet: LADY MILAGRO (6); Best Value: MR. FIDGET (9)

FIRST: Miss Pab logged six tight works for first start in two months; 7-furlong distance should play to strength. Beyond the Hype also is training with a purpose and drops and moves to dirt; very dangerous. Becauseofthebrave has finished third in last two; gets show dough again?

SECOND: Quality Stones projects as the main speed with aggressive handling. Gringotts could be ideally positioned if top selection wilts in the lane. Awesomenewyear is another that would be aided by pace meltdown.

THIRD: Durkin's Call made sustained late run when a sharp third in last; more to give. Thorny Tale bested top pick by a neck when a hard-fought second in last; logical contender. Yankee Division owns speed, fast figures and drops; must consider.

FOURTH: Karen's Cove makes first start since claimed by Greg DiPrima; positional speed seals the deal. Healy's Hope packs potent late kick; price will be tempting. R Boy Bode failed to fire on sloppy surface last week; quick turnaround is intriguing.

FIFTH: Diamond Status returns to dirt after displaying improved speed in last; breakthrough predicted. Frosted Wild Ride gets class relief after regressing in last; rebound threat. Bad Breth could run past them all if fractions get fast and furious.

SIXTH: Lady Milagro fired 5-furlong bullet for return to main track; speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Slow Crossing visually impressed when winning debut at Belmont on Oct. 29; tight work tab for return. Saratoga Kisses is fresh and gets class relief; very interesting.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SEVENTH: Easy Shot drew off to eye-catching score after poor start at Finger Lakes last out; pairs up. Happy Farm consistently logs fast figures; logical, short-priced player. Zoomer should pack enhanced wallop with cutback to sprint; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Eloquent Speaker was second to a much-the-best winner last week; fast return is the clincher. Happy Sophia, eighth in same last race as top pick, could prove far more formidable on dry land; don't ignore. Fight On Lucy owns competitive numbers on best efforts; price will be tempting.

NINTH: Mr. Fidget needs help up front but lands in field with sufficient speed to set the table; throw deep in week nightcap. Breaking Stones owns speed and fast numbers; likely to be overbet. Speed Effect also is fleet-footed and drops; logical. Ouch Ouch Ouch makes third start of form cycle; don't ignore.