Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Jan. 22
Best Bet: MOAM (8); Best Value: ADDICTED TO YOU (9)
FIRST: Kisses for Emily gets favorable cutback to 6 furlongs; call based on price. Laochi consistently logs solid efforts; logical contender. Bank on Anna gets Lasix after taking backward step in last; bounce-back threat.
SECOND: Air Show tallied swift late-pace figure when winning last; more to come. Devious Mo is speedy and drops; dangerous. Opt could impact if pace meltdown ensues.
THIRD: Colormepazzi regressed in last after game placing in previous start; rebounds. Rudy Rod could be in the garden spot if fractions get hot and hectic. Fair Haired Boy has finished second in last two; must consider.
FOURTH: Juggler should pack enhanced wallop with cutback to sprint; breakthrough predicted. Clash A. J. made sustained rally and just missed when 62-1 in last; big price once again. Hot Rod Rumble makes first start since gelded and first start with Lasix; underlay written all over him.
FIFTH: Carly Hustle made solid run on the turn when a sharp third in last; more to come. Dazzling Speed owns speed and pulls weight from the field; worth long look at long price. Queentigua could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; right in the mix.
SIXTH: Cool Quartet is fresh and owns field's fastest late-pace figures. Gran Casique owns three seconds from last four tries; runner-up again? South Sea outworked 78 rivals in half-mile breeze on Jan. 13; right in the thick of this.
SEVENTH: Forewarned notched swift final fraction when winning Queens County last time; pairs up. Core Conviction logged front-running scores in last two; very dangerous. Empty Tomb owns speed and fast numbers; big-time player.
EIGHTH: Moam tallied solid late-pace figure when winning debut at the Spa this summer; more to come. Flip My Id moves to main track for Mike Maker and owns solid training tab on dirt; very interesting. Sandy's Garden regressed in last start after 20-length score in debut at Finger Lakes; don't dismiss.
NINTH: Addicted to You drops and makes third start of form cycle; forward move predicted. Shinjuku is training with a purpose for first start since July; dangerous. Oliver's Fortune is fleet-footed and gets class relief; very playable. Bohemian Ruby was second to a runaway winner last out; must consider.