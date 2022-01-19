Best Bet: MOAM (8); Best Value: ADDICTED TO YOU (9)

FIRST: Kisses for Emily gets favorable cutback to 6 furlongs; call based on price. Laochi consistently logs solid efforts; logical contender. Bank on Anna gets Lasix after taking backward step in last; bounce-back threat.

SECOND: Air Show tallied swift late-pace figure when winning last; more to come. Devious Mo is speedy and drops; dangerous. Opt could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: Colormepazzi regressed in last after game placing in previous start; rebounds. Rudy Rod could be in the garden spot if fractions get hot and hectic. Fair Haired Boy has finished second in last two; must consider.

FOURTH: Juggler should pack enhanced wallop with cutback to sprint; breakthrough predicted. Clash A. J. made sustained rally and just missed when 62-1 in last; big price once again. Hot Rod Rumble makes first start since gelded and first start with Lasix; underlay written all over him.

FIFTH: Carly Hustle made solid run on the turn when a sharp third in last; more to come. Dazzling Speed owns speed and pulls weight from the field; worth long look at long price. Queentigua could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; right in the mix.

SIXTH: Cool Quartet is fresh and owns field's fastest late-pace figures. Gran Casique owns three seconds from last four tries; runner-up again? South Sea outworked 78 rivals in half-mile breeze on Jan. 13; right in the thick of this.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SEVENTH: Forewarned notched swift final fraction when winning Queens County last time; pairs up. Core Conviction logged front-running scores in last two; very dangerous. Empty Tomb owns speed and fast numbers; big-time player.

EIGHTH: Moam tallied solid late-pace figure when winning debut at the Spa this summer; more to come. Flip My Id moves to main track for Mike Maker and owns solid training tab on dirt; very interesting. Sandy's Garden regressed in last start after 20-length score in debut at Finger Lakes; don't dismiss.

NINTH: Addicted to You drops and makes third start of form cycle; forward move predicted. Shinjuku is training with a purpose for first start since July; dangerous. Oliver's Fortune is fleet-footed and gets class relief; very playable. Bohemian Ruby was second to a runaway winner last out; must consider.