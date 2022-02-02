Best Bet: HANDY (7); Best Value: PLAYWRIGHT (5)

FIRST: Tiffany Tale is from a dam that has produced three winners from four foals to race; fresh face in weak opener. Royal Currency has finished second in both starts; another placing? Know It All Audrey was a front-running second in last; cutback to 7 furlongs could aid.

SECOND: Great Workout owns a win at the distance and makes first start since claimed; big effort on tap. Fenway is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Emperor's Cause was eased in the slop last time; rebound threat on dry ground.

THIRD: Happy Medium holds an edge on internal and final numbers; paltry price is the problem. Drafted packs potent late kick on best efforts; viable alternative to top selection. Hopeful Treasure was freshened after winning two straight this past fall; don't ignore.

FOURTH: El Veinticuatro drops to lifetime low and could be sitting on wake-up at fat ticket. Red Revolution could play out as the controlling speed with switch to Kendrick Carmouche. R Boy Cheekum was second to a runaway winner last out; must consider.

FIFTH: Playwright gets price hike after determined victory in last; more to come. Flowers for Lisa is quick from the gate and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Twisted Tom owns fast back numbers; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: Bar Fourteen projects as the main speed with heads-up handling. Halpert could be sitting in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall. Magnificent Chrome was a fast-figured third in most recent; worth long look.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SEVENTH: Handy notched fast late-pace figure when making sustained rally to win last; takes another. No Burn is fleet-footed and should benefit from shorter trip. Three Jokers is fresh and training with a purpose; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Gilded Age tallied swift final fraction when breaking maiden at two turns this past fall; ready to roll in return. Constitutionlawyer, a front-running maiden winner in last, could play out as the dominant speed once again; very playable. Courvoisier is riding a two-race winning streak; right in the thick of intriguing Withers Stakes.

NINTH: Laban M Mo logged sharp late-pace number when third in last at Gulfstream; brisk 5-furlong work in the interim seals the deal. Raw Courage displayed good courage when a hard-fought third last time; dangerous. Curlin's Wisdom gets Lasix for the first time after losing as the favorite in last two starts; potential underlay once again. Relate was a clear-cut second to a much-the-best winner on New Year's Day; must be factored into the mix.